Texas A&M vs. No. 21 South Carolina: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More

The Texas A&M Aggies have been nowhere near the season that expectations demanded, coming off a historic 2025 finish.

While making the College Football Playoff for a second straight year is out of the picture, the Aggies are still looking to play spoiler, and this time they look to play that against the red-hot South Carolina Gamecocks.

Here is how to watch the exciting matchup as head coach Mike Elko goes for the 40th win of his head coaching career.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko is seen prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: Texas A&M Aggies 4-4 (1-4 in SEC) vs. No. 21. South Carolina Gamecocks 5-3 (3-3 in SEC)

Texas A&M Aggies 4-4 (1-4 in SEC) vs. No. 21. South Carolina Gamecocks 5-3 (3-3 in SEC) What: Sixth conference game of the season for the Aggies, seventh for the Gamecocks

Sixth conference game of the season for the Aggies, seventh for the Gamecocks When: Saturday, November 7, at 2:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, November 7, at 2:00 p.m. CT Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina) TV/Streaming: ESPN

ESPN Radio: 1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network

1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter)

Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter) Last Season: The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. The Gamecocks would finish 4-8, and would win just one conference game against Kentucky.

The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. The Gamecocks would finish 4-8, and would win just one conference game against Kentucky. Series History: The Aggies lead the all-time series 10-2, but the two programs have split the last four matchups 2-2.

Meet the Coaches

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer on the sideline during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Williams-Brice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shane Beamer, South Carolina: Beamer is in his sixth year as the head coach for the Gamecocks and has yet to hit double-digit wins in a season. He has a 38-33 all-time record with the program.

Mike Elko, Texas A&M: Elko is in his third season as the head coach in College Station and has amassed a 23-11record since his arrival. Taking over after the firing of Jimbo Fisher, he encountered immediate success, winning eight games in year one, followed by a double-digit season in 2025. Elko played safety for the Penn Quakers from 1995 to 1998.

Betting Odds via DraftKings

Spread: Texas A&M +7 (-112), South Carolina -7 (-108)

Texas A&M +7 (-112), South Carolina -7 (-108) Over/Under: 51.5 (O -102, U -118)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Injury Report

Per the Thursday, November 5 report.

Texas A&M players listed as QUESTIONABLE : RB KJ Edwards, WR Ashton Bethel-Roman

RB KJ Edwards, WR Ashton Bethel-Roman Texas A&M players listed PROBABLE : LB Noah Mikhail

LB Noah Mikhail Texas A&M players listed OUT: WR Terry Bussey, OL Blake Ivy, WR Kelshaun Johnson

South Carolina players listed PROBABLE: WR Donovan Murph

WR Donovan Murph South Carolina players listed OUT: WR Jayden Sellers, RB Matt Fuller, EDGE Kobby Sakyi-Prah, OL Josiah Thompson, OL Dayne Arnett, OL Seth Smith, DL Jordan Thomas, DB J'Zavien Currence

What to Know About the Gamecocks

After a slow start to the season, including landing Shane Beamer on the hot seat, the Gamecocks have quietly been one of the better teams as of late, led by a lethal offensive attack from Lanorris Sellers.

They average 35.7 points and 458.7 yards per game, both top-15 in the country, but they are still struggling on defense. They allow 27.6 points per game and 360.1 yards per game, so they could be exploited for a high-scoring affair.

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