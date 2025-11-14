How Texas A&M Can Avoid an SEC Trap Game vs. South Carolina
South Carolina enters its final game of a brutal five-game stretch that has included LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Ole Miss.
Next up is No. 3 ranked Texas A&M, a team hungry for revenge after last year’s loss in Columbia.
The Aggies look like the far superior squad and appear to be a legitimate national title contender.
However, the Gamecocks are coming off a bye week and have enough talent to make things competitive at Kyle Field. Here are the keys for A&M to avoid a disastrous upset.
Force South Carolina to Play Behind
The Gamecocks last-ranked offense doesn't have much going for them, other than star quarterback LaNorris Sellers. His best trait is extending plays with his legs and creating offense when the pocket collapses.
A&M’s one weakness this season has been its run defense. The Aggies have allowed 128.3 rushing yards per game, including three outings of more than 200 yards.
Newly promoted offensive coordinator Mike Furrey will likely try to use Sellers’ mobility to open up the offense. The typical antidote to limiting a mobile quarterback is making them play from behind.
A&M has been excellent at setting the tone early. The Aggies have scored on their opening drive in four of six SEC games and have surpassed 30 points in every contest this season.
South Carolina has only topped 30 points twice all year. Falling behind early would take away what little balance the offense has.
Receiver Nyck Harbor has been Sellers’ top weapon, recording 21 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound target ranks second in the SEC among receivers with at least 20 catches, averaging 19.1 yards per reception.
Most of Harbor’s big plays come off play action. If A&M jumps ahead and removes the threat of the run, it will neutralize both Sellers’ legs and Harbor’s ability to slip behind defenders who bite on a fake.
Run the Dang Ball
Another simple key for A&M to secure a win is to keep South Carolina’s best player, Sellers, on the sideline. The best way to do that is by sustaining long drives, which aligns with A&M's offensive mantra.
The Aggie offensive line should have no problem imposing its will on South Carolina’s front. The numbers tell the story.
Collin Klein’s ground attack is averaging 204.9 rushing yards per game and has topped 200 yards in three straight contests.
Four in a row seems likely, especially going up against the third worst run defense in the conference.
Just the mere threat of the run will force the defense to stack the box, opening up lanes for the explosive duo of Mario Craver and KC Concepcion.
Rush Four, Use a Spy
The Aggies have been elite at getting to the quarterback, leading the nation with 34 total sacks. Cashius Howell has accounted for 10.5 of those, the third most in the country.
Next up is a South Carolina offensive line that has surrendered the third most sacks in the FBS, which happens to be the same 34 that A&M has recorded.
Against such a vulnerable front, the Aggies should be able to generate pressure while rushing only four defenders. That would free up an extra player to serve as a spy, shadowing LaNorris Sellers wherever he goes.
Expect Mike Elko to mix in creative looks and well-timed blitzes to take full advantage of South Carolina’s inconsistent protection.