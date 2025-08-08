Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Early Preview: Staff Predictions
The Aggies are set to take on South Carolina for a Southeastern Conference matchup on Saturday, Nov 15. With South Carolina taking the victory last year in a 44-20 fashion, the Aggies strive to bounce back this season at Kyle Field in front of the 12th Man.
Texas A&M currently holds a perfect 5-0 record over South Carolina when playing at Kyle Field, and the Aggies hope to continue their winning ways. For their last home SEC game, the Aggies host the Gamecocks in what should be a thriller of a matchup.
This season, the Aggies will try and get in front from the start, instead of falling into a 14 point deficit right off the bat. Last season, the Aggies struggled playing from behind, especially on the road as they lost to SEC opponents Auburn and South Carolina after a slow start.
Here's What The Aggies On SI Staff Predicts for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina
Olivia Sims, Staff Writer
After the South Carolina game seemed to decide the rest of the season for the Aggies last year, I believe this year will be a different story as the Aggies. With a perfect 5-0 record at Kyle Field, as well as vengance. Last season, star running back Le'Veon Moss got hurt during this game which resulted in a season-ending injury, therefore I believe he will be the key rusher this game. For a projected early game, I believe the Aggies will get off to a strong start, and hold the Gamecocks off in a close, dog-fight.
Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 24
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
Last year, the Gamecocks sent the Aggies into their downward spiral when they blew them out 44-20 in prime time.This year’s game will of course take place in College Station rather than Columbia, and A&M has improved substantially. However, South Carolina is still a dangerous team with one of the SEC’s top quarterbacks in LaNorris Sellers. It should be a great game, but the Aggies get their revenge in front of the home crowd.
Texas A&M 27, South Carolina 23
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
Texas A&M was on top of the world last year, enjoying a seven-game winning streak and a 5-0 record in conference play, and then they traveled to Columbia and got absolutely embarrassed by Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers and running back Raheim Sanders ran rampant over the Aggie defense, the two combining for 250 of the team's 286 yards, and the Aggies losing star running back Le'Veon Moss for the season early in the game definitely didn't sweeten up anything for the team either.
Last time South Carolina was in College Station, the Aggies took an easy home win, but that was when the Gamecocks had a struggling Spencer Rattler and not the superstar in Sellers that they have now. A&M has the home field advantage on their side, and if they can ride that momentum and keep Sellers under wraps, then a repeat of last year should be easily unavoidable. It will be close, but A&M can certainly get it done.
Texas A&M 28, South Carolina 24
DJ Burton, Staff Writer
The Aggies lost a heartbreaker in a rather decisive fashion the last time the Gamecocks came to town. Something about South Carolina at night is something any team would hate to see. LaNorris Sellers and the Gamecocks rushing attack were too much for the Aggies to handle. This season, Texas A&M’s defensive front seems to be emphasizing stopping the run. Between the new-look defensive line, returning rushing attack and revamped receiving corps the Fightin’ Farmers will come out on top in 2025.
Texas A&M 35, South Carolina 31
Diego Saenz, Staff Writer
This matchup is when Texas A&M’s season went downhill last year. The Gamecocks out scored the Aggies 24-0 in the 2nd half to beat the A&M 44-20 in what was LaNorris Sellers introduction to the national spotlight. I think things will play out a little different this time around. First off all, the game will be played at Kyle Field which will play a factor. A&M also boasts a much more complete roster this season, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Receiver additions KC Concepcion and Mario Craver should have already built enough chemistry with Marcel Reed by this point of the season. Shane Beamer’s program also lost quite the defensive production through the NFL draft, with edge defender Kyle Kennard sticking out. Now, A&M stud O-Like will be able to lock in on phenom edge rusher Dylan Stewart to slow him down. There is a lot of hype surrounding South Carolina but I’m just not buying it. Give me A&M to return the favor and win in dominant fashion.
Texas A&M, 31 South Carolina 20