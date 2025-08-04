Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Way Too Early 2025 Preview
For the seventh Southeastern Conference game of the season, Texas A&M takes on South Carolina at home, searching for a win after last season's 44-20 loss in Columbia. With key Aggies healthy this year, they hope to get the job done at home in front of the 12th Man.
When it comes down to the Aggies taking on the Gamecocks at Kyle Field, the Aggies have a perfect 5-0 record, with their last win being a 30-17 win. The Aggies had a perfect record against the Gamecocks until Shane Beamer took over the program in 2021, when, a season later, the Gamecocks secured their first-ever win against the Aggies in Columbia.
After a victorious win over LSU the weekend before, the Aggies headed down to South Carolina with full reign over the SEC, with a perfect 5-0 record. The Aggies drew a night game in Columbia, where in the SEC, a night game anywhere is a tough environment to play in.
While the Gamecocks went searching for their first win over the Aggies, they certainly got off to a strong start, putting up 14 points in the first quarter. The first quarter was a heartbreak for the Aggies as star running back Le'Veon Moss went down with a season-ending leg injury.
Heading into halftime, the Aggies were able to even the score at 20, once they started producing some offense from Amari Daniels and Jabre Barber. The Aggies were completely shut out in the second half of the game, scoring no points, while giving up 24.
The Gamecocks are led by LaNorris Sellers for a second straight season, as he had a phenomenal 2024 campaign, with a 65.6 percent completion rate to pair with 2,534 passing yards and 18 touchdowns.
The biggest offensive threat from last season, running back Raheim Sanders, is no longer with the Gamecocks as he signed to play with the Los Angeles Chargers. Sanders had 20 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns in a truly impressive game.
With the Aggies taking their turn to host, they will host the Gamecocks in an early afternoon game at Kyle Field in front of over one hundred thousand fans, most of whom are still bitter from the outcome of the matchup last season.
The Aggies headed into Columbia with a 7-1 overall record, yet after this loss, the season completely fell apart as they lost four of their next five games.