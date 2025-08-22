Texas A&M vs. Texas Longhorns 2025 Game Predictions
With the rivalry renewed again in 2024 after the Texas Longhorns' entrance to the SEC, fans get their regular fix of the Texas A&M Aggies and Longhorns to kick off rivalry week in college football. After the Aggies fell at home last season, 17-7, they now get to travel to Forty Acres, a place they haven't won at in 15 seasons.
The Aggies have renewed hope entering the 2025 season. They expect quarterback Marcel Reed to take the next step in his development and are anchored by a defense that should be one of the best in the conference. They hope to reach the SEC Championship for the first time in program history.
The Texas A&M Aggies On SI staff made their picks for the affair. See where they are before the season begins.
JD Andress - Staff Writer
With the renewal of the rivalry last season, it brought back decades of memories, including remembering that the matchup has long been dominated by the Longhorns. Last years 17-7 affair seemed close on paper, but the Aggies were dominated all game, especially in the red-zone.
It’sa new season now, but I think the Longhorns might be even more talented this season, and traveling to the Forty Acres could spell trouble for Mike Elko’s squad. Give me the Longhorns.
Prediction: Texas 27, Texas A&M 13
Aaron Raley - Staff Writer
The stakes couldn't have been higher for the game between the two Texas schools last year, with the winner heading to the SEC Championship. I wouldn't even be surprised if those same stakes came into play this season in Austin.
Whether they do or do not, I still expect a game of the year-worthy matchup between the rivals. Texas A&M made massive upgrades to their offense this year, and they are returning a massive portion of their defense, including the back seven, which could give Texas more of a fight than they expect from the Maroon and White.
That being said, Texas is still the same well-rounded team that they were last year and the game being at DKR doesn't help Mike Elko's team any. Give me Texas in a close matchup.
Prediction: Texas 28, Texas A&M 24
Jon Alfano - Staff Writer
Last year’s Lone Star Showdown may have ended in a 17-7 Longhorns victory, but it certainly didn’t feel that close. The Aggies had just 248 yards of offense on the night and didn’t score an offensive touchdown. Had the Longhorns not shot themselves in the foot over and over again, this would’ve been a blowout.
That said, the Aggies have seemingly closed the gap this offseason, but not enough to win at a packed DKR.
Prediction: Texas 23, Texas A&M 14
DJ Burton - Staff Writer
Last season’s iteration of the Lone Star Showdown saw the Texas Longhorns march into Kyle Field and take one from the Ags. Texas’ impressive defensive front was too much for Texas A&M to handle, especially with a dilapidated running back room. The Aggies are coming back with more firepower than last season after adding speedster Mario Craver and all-around playmaker KC Concepcion at the wide receiver position. If the Aggies can stay healthy down the stretch, they will narrowly get revenge in a game that is the complete opposite of the defensive battle they fought last year.
Prediction: Texas A&M 38, Texas 35
Noah Ruiz - Staff Writer
The Aggies and Longhorns, no matter the stakes, will always be ready for a showdown. Both teams have the potential to go on a run this season, but I believe that the Maroon and White will find a way to come out of Austin victorious. All-American linebacker Taurean York will have the defense giving no quarter and the Aggie running back room will be too loaded to be contained. I think both squads will have a 10-win season, but I think A&M picks it up in its final contest. Looking at a close one, here.
Prediction: Texas A&M 24, Texas 21
Olivia Sims - Staff Writer
With the Aggies heading to Austin for the first time since 2010, I expect a rivalry game like no other. With Texas A&M returning its entire offensive line and the Longhorns debuting a new quarterback, I expect to see more offense from the Aggies as opposed to last year’s matchup, and some more explosive defensive plays from the Aggie defense. I’m born and raised an Aggie, so I’m taking the Maroon and White in a close game.
Prediction: Texas A&M 20, Texas 17