Three Texas A&M Players Make On3's Top 100 List
Our friends at On3 recently released their Top 100 players for the 2025 season. Of the names listed, 37 came from the SEC, 31 from the Big Ten, 17 from the ACC, 11 from the Big 12, and 3 from Notre Dame.
For the Texas A&M Aggies, the path won’t be easy. Mike Elko’s program is set to face 26 of those players this season, nine of whom rank inside the Top 15.
Despite drawing the nation’s 10th-hardest schedule, A&M has plenty of weapons at their disposal to compete. The Aggies landed three players on On3’s list, with a couple of others who could make a case for being snubbed.
No. 49: Cashius Howell (Defensive End, #18)
Perhaps not the name you would have thought to be the highest on this list. However, when you really look at the film, it's hard to ignore the seniors' dominance.
Mostly spending last season as a backup to two NFL-bound rushers, Howell made his presence known every chance he got the field. He finished the year with 4 sacks, the 2nd most on the team. To put into perspective, Shemar Stewart, Nic Scourton, and Shemar Turner combined for just 8.5 sacks.
Howell spent the first three years of his career at Bowling Green, amassing 55 tackles and 11.5 sacks.
Now entering what should be his final collegiate season, Howell is set to lead a revamped defensive line, looking to elevate a unit that struggled last year. If he continues his upward trajectory, don’t be surprised to see Howell’s name in early rounds of many mock NFL drafts come 2026.
No. 54: Ar’maj Reed-Adams (Right Guard, #55)
Next up for the Aggies is Reed-Adams, a preseason SEC Second Team selection at right guard. The incoming senior will look to anchor an offensive line capable of competing for the prestigious Joe Moore Award.
Last season, A&M ranked second in the SEC in the run game, rushing for 2,541 yards and 27 touchdowns.
According to PFF, he started at right guard in all 13 of Texas A&M's games and allowed just one sack and one quarterback hit in 361 pass block snaps. He also ranked No. 4 in sacks allowed and No. 2 in rushing yardage in the SEC.
With the spotlight shining brighter than ever in 2025, Reed-Adams is set to lead one of the nation’s most dynamic rushing attacks, and by season’s end, many will likely wonder why he wasn’t ranked higher.
No. 56: Trey Zuhn (Left Tackle, #60)
Just a few spots down the list is another preseason SEC Second Team selection: Trey Zuhn III. One of three team captains alongside Reed-Adams and Taurean York, he is yet another ultra-talented offensive lineman at Mike Elko’s disposal.
Perhaps the most versatile lineman in the nation, Zuhn can play every position on the line. During fall camp, he even took reps at center, providing Texas A&M with crucial depth and giving NFL scouts plenty to drool over.
Zuhn has been a starter for the Aggies since his sophomore year under Jimbo Fisher. As a junior last season, he started all 13 games and allowed just two sacks all year.
With one more season left in the tank, Zuhn, alongside Reed-Adams, will look to elevate Texas A&M’s offense to unprecedented heights.
As for the players who were snubbed, Taurean York, Le’Veon Moss, Will Lee III, and KC Concepcion could all make a strong case for being among the nation’s Top 100.