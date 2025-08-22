Was Johnny Manziel Snubbed on Bleacher Report's Top 25 Players of the 21st Century?
In the lore of Texas A&M University, there's no denying the impact of quarterback Johnny Manziel and the role he played in putting College Station on the map during his Heisman Trophy-winning season in 2012 and his equally impressive 2013 season that saw him finish top-five in the voting for the award.
His NFL career, however, was no reflection of his college career, as two years after the star was drafted by the Cleveland Browns, he was basically out of the NFL after being released by the team.
But where did his two years with the Maroon and White stack up against other college football legends in Bleacher Report's "25 Best College Football Players of the Century?"
Manziel Was Named an Honorable Mention on the List
The answer? Not even top 25 worthy on the main list.
In the list, which featured all of the stars that you most likely expected to make the cut, Manziel was one of 12 honorable mentions, along with current NFL stars such as Alabama's Derrick Henry and Ohio State's Chase Young and was not one of the nine former Heisman Trophy winners on the main top 25 list.
In his jaw-dropping Heisman Trophy season in 2012, which saw him become the first of two freshmen to win the award, Manziel completed 295 of 434 passes for 3,706 yards with 26 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions, and his real skill came from his dual-threat abilities on his legs, taking off 201 times for 1,410 yards and 21 touchdowns, 46 end zone trips in total.
The season was highlighted by the team's astonishing 29-24 win over the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, finishing 11-2 and ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25 list, defeating the Oklahoma Sooners by a decisive 41-13 in the Cotton Bowl, which saw "Johnny Football" solidify his Heisman season with a 516-scrimmage yard, four-touchdown performance.
2013 saw Manziel's rushing stats decline with only 759 yards and nine touchdowns. Still, his passing numbers saw an increase, completing 300 of 429 attempts for 4,114 yards with 37 touchdowns and 13 picks and a season rating of 172.9, avoiding the sophomore slump and scoring an electric 52-48 victory in the Chick-fil-A Bowl over the Duke Blue Devils.
Here is the top 10 of the 25-player list:
1) Tim Tebow, quarterback, Florida Gators
2) Cam Newton, quarterback, Auburn Tigers
3) Reggie Bush, running back USC Trojans
4) Ndamukong Suh, defensive tackle, Nebraska Cornhuskers
5) Vince Young, quarterback, Texas Longhorns
6) Ed Reed, safety, Miami Hurricanes
7) Joe Burrow, quarterback, LSU Tigers
8) Larry Fitzgerald, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Panthers
9) Baker Mayfield, quarterback, Texas Tech Red Raiders/Oklahoma Sooners
10) Bryant McKinnie, left tackle, Miami Hurricanes