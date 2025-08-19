Texas A&M’s Week 3 Opponent Still Searching for Starting QB
Last season’s showdown between Texas A&M and Notre Dame left Aggie fans with a bitter memory. The Fighting Irish walked out of Kyle Field with a 17-7 victory, silencing the 12th Man.
Now, with a week three rematch on the 2025 schedule, the stakes are once again sky-high for two programs with minimal room for error.
For Notre Dame, though, one pressing question looms large: who will line up under center for Marcus Freeman’s squad?
Notre Dame Starting QB Battle
While much of the early buzz has pointed to redshirt freshman CJ Carr as Notre Dame’s likely starter, Marcus Freeman insists the job is still up for grabs.
“We’re still in a competition,” Freeman told reporters. “We’ve got to make a decision here soon. I don’t want to put a timeline on it.”
That competition comes down to Carr and junior Kenny Minchey. Minchey, a four-star prospect from the 2023 class, has been in South Bend since 2022 but has barely seen the field with just three career pass attempts. Patient as he’s been, his résumé leaves plenty to be doubtful of.
Carr, meanwhile, arrives with lofty expectations. Rated the No. 6 quarterback in the 2024 cycle and Minnesota’s top overall player, he was ranked alongside names like DJ Lagway, Dylan Raiola, and Julian Sayin, all three projected starters this fall. With that kind of talent, it’s no surprise many see Carr as the heavy favorite.
Notre Dame has never been known for its quarterback play but Carr’s arrival has created a buzz like South Bend hasn’t seen in a while.
Whoever wins the job will face the tall task of replacing Riley Leonard, who declared for the NFL Draft after a single season at Notre Dame.
Leonard was at the heart of Notre Dame’s national championship push last year, throwing for 2,861 yards with 21 touchdowns against eight interceptions on a 66.7% completion rate. More impressively, he gashed defenses on the ground for 906 yards and 17 scores. All told, that’s over 3,600 yards of offense and 38 total touchdowns Freeman will now have to replace. Good luck.
With Notre Dame opening the season against Miami, Texas A&M, and Arkansas in its first four games, the eventual starter will be thrown immediately to the fire.
For Mike Elko’s Aggies, though, it won’t matter who lines up under center. After last year’s setback, this game has been circled for almost a year.