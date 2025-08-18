Two Texas A&M Stars Named to AP Preseason All-American Team
The hype surrounding the Texas A&M football program has been in full swing since coach Mike Elko hit the ground running in the offseason recruiting season, and the train is still full-steam ahead as a pair of Aggies have found themselves on the AP Preseason All-American teams.
Both sides of the ball have earned themselves a representative, with veteran guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams serving as the offensive ambassador, while linebacker Taurean York comes in for the defense.
All-American Bulldozer
Reed-Adams is coming off a stellar 2024 season, where his efforts as the Aggies' starting right guard helped create one of the most potent rushing attacks in the Southeastern Conference. After spending four productive seasons with Kansas, he decided to bring his talents to College Station, and has since become one of the heartbeats of one of the country's best returning offensive lines.
Helping spark a fire in the rushing attack has been Reed-Adams's forte since coming to A&M, as last season's contest at Florida marked the first time in 17 years that the Aggies recorded multiple 90-yard drives in a game. Additionally, the run game had six consecutive games of multiple touchdowns on the ground.
When you add the fact that he helped A&M secure its first true road victories in over three years, it's clear to see why team captain Reed-Adams ends up on the First Team All-American list.
SEC Field General
Taking up a spot on the Second Team All-American team is York, a young man who has been turning heads since he arrived from nearby Temple, Texas. No stranger to All-American selections, York was named to both the 2023 ESPN Freshman All-America and SEC All-Freshman teams.
In his two years in College Station, York has started in every game and is on track to start every game for a third consecutive year, something uncommon to see in the modern world of college football. His six-tackle, one-interception performance in a high-octane classic against LSU a season ago encapsulated York's grit and determination to get his defense in the national spotlight.
Known also for his efforts beyond the football field, York has also been named a team captain for the second year in a row by both staff and teammates alike. The Aggies trust him to get the defense set, and as the general behind the lines, York has done just that in imposing the defense's will on the opposition.
With the 2025 season less than two weeks away, A&M has itself a gaunlet schedule on the horizon, one that will be met with the full force of an All-American duo that is sure to rally its troops to decisive victory.