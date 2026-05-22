Texas A&M Wins Recruiting Battle For Tight End Commit

The Texas A&M Aggies are continuing to make noise on the recruiting trail this offseason after some major spring headlines.

Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Aggies have landed a commitment from 2027 three-star tight end Holden Niemi, who gives Texas A&M its 15th commit of the cycle and the first tight end of the class. Niemi told Fawcett that he "was born to be an Aggie."

A product of Dexter, MI., Niemi has received offers from a slew of elite programs but chose the Aggies, signaling once again the strength that Mike Elko and the coaching staff have on the recruiting trail. Some fans might point to Niemi's three-star ranking and not think much of his addition, but it's clear that other top teams wanted him but were unable to seal the deal like the Aggies.

Holden Niemi Joins Elite Texas A&M 2027 Class

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 in a game at Kyle Field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

Standing at 6-5, 210 pounds, Niemi offers some intriguing upside for the future, especially when paired alongside some of the other big names that the Aggies have already landed in the 2027 class.

On May 15, Texas A&M secured a massive commitment from five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews after landing four-star offensive tackle Kennedy Brown in late April.

The Aggies also have commitments from four-star talents like defensive lineman Zyron Forstall, safety JayQuan Snell, cornerback Raylaun Henry, defensive lineman Myels Smith, wide receiver Jaden Upshaw, offensive tackles Kaeden Scott and DeMarrion Johnson, safety Kamarui Dorsey, quarterback Jayce Johnson, edge rusher Kaden McCarty and athlete Hakim Frampton.

Texas A&M has not messed around when it comes to adding some of the best offensive linemen in the 2027 cycle. Landing a tight end like Niemi now adds another layer to this approach of beefing up the interior for future seasons, as he will ideally aid Matthews, Brown and the rest of the Texas A&M offensive line while also being a part of the passing game.

Niemi also received offers from Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Miami, Indiana, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Washington, Duke and many more.

The Aggies have put together arguably the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2027 cycle and will likely look to add to it as the offseason treads on. Either way, most of the heavy lifting is pretty much done for Elko and staff.

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