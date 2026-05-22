The Key Recruit That Could Completely Change the 2028 Texas A&M Recruiting Class

The Texas A&M Aggies have been a force to be reckoned with on the recruiting trail, dominating the competition as they currently hold the No. 1 class in the country for the upcoming 2027 cycle.

For head coach Mike Elko and his staff though, that doesn't mean they can be content with being the top-class in the upcoming cycle, as that is a trend that requires dedication in the years beyond that as well.

For the Aggies, the 2028 class begins with Donald Tabron II, the No. 3 ranked quarterback in the cycle. He spoke with the Texas A&M Aggies On SI to share his thoughts on the Aggies and his recruitment.

What Makes Tabron Elite?

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Tabron is easily one of the most exciting recruits in the class, with all the right measurables programs are looking for in a quarterback. He stands at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, and has serious arm talent, to go along with speed that allows him to extend plays when it's needed out of him.

One of the best features of the Michigan native is the touch he has on his passes, combined with his stellar accuracy, which allows him to throw to his receivers and thread the needle in tighter windows. As he continues to bulk up, the arm strength should follow through as well, making him a complete passer at every level of the field.

What Tabron Said About the Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Aggies have made really great early impressions on Tabron and are viewed as early favorites throughout his recruitment because of that. He's been on campus before and has loved his time in College Station, and how his conversations with the coaching staff.

"Texas A&M's been on me early, and I respect how Coach Elko runs it. It's not flashy, but about development and winning," Tabron tells me for Texas A&M Aggies On SI. "Talking with Trooper Taylor, you feel that energy right away, he's real about how they develop backs and play fast. Joey Lynch has been showing me exactly where I'd fit and how the offense would fit to my playing style. Coming off that playoff run, it's a blue-collar program with a real plan, and that's what I'm looking for."

Landing him won't be easy, as he is one of the most sought-after recruits in the country for a reason, because he's an elite talent. For Elko, though, this could prove to be another example of how he and his staff have set early relationships in order, which give them a leg up against their opponents.

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