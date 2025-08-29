Texas A&M WR Has A Lot To Prove Against UTSA
With the new season under 24 hours away, Texas A&M football has a high mountain to climb to reach the 2026 College Football Playoff. The first step, of course, is having a great game in its season opener against UTSA.
With that said, the Maroon and White return several starters across the board; however, some players are itching to get their chance to shine in offensive coordinator Collin Klein's system. Now thrust into the WR3 role, wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman will suit up Saturday night ,ready to put the league on notice.
The former four-star recruit was a highly coveted piece of head coach Mike Elko's first recruiting class, so what potential does he have and what can we expect to see out of this starter in his first year?
Home Town Kid
A native of nearby Missouri City, Texas, Bethel-Roman came to A&M as a skilled and agile receiver bent on becoming the next great Aggie receiver. Weighing in at 175 pounds, he is a tall target for quarterback Marcel Reed and has the speed to be a downfield threat.
In his time at Ridge Point High, Bethel-Roman was a force to be reckoned with for the Panthers as he hauled in almost 2,000 yards in the WR1 role. Pairing that feat with 17 total touchdowns means he is no stranger to getting his hands dirty and leading the team.
Now, as a member of the Aggies, Bethel-Roman sat behind the likes of now-Chicago Bears wide receiver Jahdae Walker and now-Georgia wide receiver Noah Thomas, but now in 2025, it is his turn to shine.
The young pass catcher showed flashes of greatness in his very limited playing time a season ago, though it was enough to combine with a solid offseason to earn Elko and his staff's trust. In a late November matchup with NMSU, Bethel-Roman entered the fourth quarter and shone as he snagged a trio of passes for 35 yards, including his first collegiate touchdown.
With an expanded role in his redshirt freshman campaign, the hometown talent has the platform to excel and prove to both staff and onlookers everywhere that he is the real deal, ready to be a leader in the Southeastern Conference.
First-team reps in offseason camp have shown off his growth and knowledge of the offensive system, and his potential is continuing to blossom into something special. Under the Kyle Fields and Texas-sized expectations on Saturday, keep an eye out for Bethel-Roman as he begins to truly write his A&M story.