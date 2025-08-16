Texas A&M Breakout WR Signals New Era for Passing Game
Although Texas A&M’s offense averaged over 30 points per game last season, it was clear the Aggies struggled through the air for much of the year.
Part of that inconsistency stemmed from not having a true starting quarterback until November. Once freshman Marcel Reed secured the job and established himself as the leader, however, A&M began to show flashes of improvement in the passing game.
Now, with a full offseason to refine schemes and new weapons all around, Collin Klein’s unit expects significant growth. One of those weapons is redshirt freshman wideout Ashton Bethel-Roman, who has impressed throughout fall camp and recently offered a glimpse into the offense.
What Ashton Bethel-Roman Expects From the Offense
The offense returns seven starters, eight if you count returning receiver Terry Bussey. Five of those starters are on the offensive line, joined by preseason All-SEC running back Le’Veon Moss and Reed.
The receiver group, however, has undergone the most turnover. With last season’s top three pass-catchers gone, new names have joined the ranks. Bethel-Roman has emerged as a vertical threat and is confident in what the unit can accomplish.
“We are all a part of it, the whole offense is overly explosive,” Bethel-Roman said. “We already know about the running backs, we got a four-headed snake just ready to eat. Our receivers from where we were last year to now it's like night and day.
Last year, A&M ranked near the bottom of the SEC in passing yards per game (210.3), passing touchdowns (19), completion percentage (59.8%), and yards per completion (12.5). The turnover at receiver gives way to a new trio expected to transform the passing attack.
New Faces at Wide Receiver
Two transfer additions headline the group: KC Concepcion from NC State and Mario Craver from Mississippi State.
In just two seasons at NC State, Concepcion totaled nearly 1,300 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. His freshman campaign alone produced 839 yards, more than any Texas A&M receiver has managed since Jhamon Ausbon’s 872 yards in 2019.
Craver adds another layer of explosiveness. As a freshman last season, he averaged 21.6 yards per catch on 17 receptions, second-best in the SEC.
Alongside them, Bethel-Roman’s 10.4 speed gives the Aggies a true deep threat to stretch defenses. Together, the trio provides Reed with an arsenal that should put fear in any defensive coordinator's soul.
“We all do different things, we’re all good at a specific thing,” Bethel-Roman said. “My thing is downfield speed, blowing the top off. Mario is a crazy route runner. KC is also a crazy route runner so we all dibble and dabble and we all help each other out.
The trio will make its debut on August 30, when Texas A&M opens the regular season at home against UTSA.