Texas A&M WR Mike Evans Shares First Impressions, Balancing Fatherhood with Football
If you were to ask any football fan to name, off the top of their head, the first wide receiver that they can think of that played at Texas A&M, the answer you'll most likely receive is current Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout and future NFL Hall of Famer Mike Evans, who graced the Kyle Field grass with his play during the 2012 and 2013 seasons.
And rightfully so. The Galveston, TX native made a massive impact in his two years in College Station, wasting no time establishing himself as Johnny Manziel's favorite target, posting 1,000-yard receiving seasons in both years, which, as we all know, transferred greatly to the NFL.
But what did Evans first think of College Station when he came down here?
A Beast On and Off the Field
In the most recent episode of Johnny Manziel's Glory Daze podcast, Manziel brought his former teammate on to talk about A&M and how Evans' experience was, and asked the receiver what his first impression was.
"So, I only went on one other visit, and that was to Colorado State, and that was cool," Evans said. "But going to A&M, the facilities were better, they were in a better conference, and when I came here, I wasn't used to like going out and having fun and stuff like that. So, my first time coming here was amazing."
Evans also opened up on how he had to balance his football career with an even bigger responsibility, the birth of his oldest daughter, Mackenzie, as well as still truly learning the game of football having only played one year of varsity his senior year at Ball High School in Galveston.
"My oldest daughter, Mackenzie, was conceived when I was, you know, in transition from high school to college," said the receiver. "I was just learning football, really. I had played when I was younger. I only played one year of high school on varsity, and I was just learning, and it was so hard and competitive, and I was going through that in the back. Not a lot of people knew. But, just knowing that I'm about to be responsible for another human being and I was trying to figure everything out, like, it was weighing on me, but God was with me and I had a great support staff, my family, my mom, all my teammates."
It seems that Evans has figured everything out over the next decade. Now a father of four children with his wife, Ashli, Evans has been a force for the Buccaneers since he was drafted seventh overall in the 2014 NFL draft, now holding every major franchise receiving record, winning a Super Bowl, as well as tying the legendary Jerry Rice for the most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with 11, a record he will look to break in 2025.