Mike Evans Update: Bucs WR Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Hamstring Injury
Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday's 29-27 win over the Jets, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. Evans underwent an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, and this is promising news for Tampa Bay in regards to the fact that Evans will not land on the injured reserve list.
Pelissero noted that Evans's hamstring injury isn't believed to be as bad as last year's, which kept him out for three games. The receiver has suffered a hamstring injury every year since 2019. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Evans is expected to miss two-to-three weeks.
The Buccaneers' next three games are as follows: a matchup vs. the Eagles in Week 4, followed by contests vs. the Seahawks and the 49ers.
Bucs coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Monday that Evans's hamstring injury is "low-grade," so there was an expectation that the receiver wouldn't miss a huge chunk of time.
Evans will be competing for a chance to notch at least 1,000 yards for the 12th season in a row whenever he returns to the field. It should give fans hope that the receiver was able to do so last year after playing in just 14 games.