Texas Sends Ultimate Disrespect to Texas A&M After Lone Star Showdown Win
After the Texas A&M Aggies' perfect season was ruined at the hands of their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, they found themselves on the receiving end of disrespectful celebrations from their in-state rivals.
The Longhorns were in complete celebration at the end of the game, starting their antics even at the end of the game, displaying a message on the video board where head coach Mike Elko called the Aggies the "flagship program of the state", and the Longhorns responded with their own message, dancing on an Aggies football jersey after the win.
It was a long week of pettiness between the two bitter rivals, perfectly encapsulating the vitriol between not just the fans of the two programs but also the players competing in the Lone Star Showdown.
12th Man Down
After a stellar first half from the Aggies, which saw them take a 10-3 lead going into halftime, they looked in complete control. Quarterback Marcel Reed had returned from his injury scare, and the defense was playing lights out, limiting Arch Manning and the Longhorns' offense to just 112 yards and three points in the half.
The second half was a complete flip of the script, though. The Longhorns found their groove on offense and exploded for points and yards in the third quarter. Coming out of the break, the Aggies allowed 189 yards and 10 points to their opponents, giving them the lead heading into the final quarter. Two critical, late-game interceptions from Reed would seal the deal, and the Aggies would lose their bid for a perfect season.
To make matters worse, the Longhorns went on a tirade of celebrations post-game, including offensive linemen DJ Campbell and Nick Brooks placing an Aggies "12th" man jersey on the ground, before dancing in a circle on top of it. The incident was captured on video by Anne-Parker Coleman, who shared it on X, and was another example of the Longhorns' wild celebrations for their Lone Star Showdown victory.
It gave the Longhorns their third top-10 win of the season and their second straight victory in the rivalry since rekindling the Thanksgiving week matchup last season, following their SEC membership. For the Aggies, it was their first loss of the season, knocking them out of contention for a conference championship next weekend in Atlanta.
The Aggies are still a lock for the College Football Playoff, while their rivals are looking for an outside shot to get in. Both teams will await the committee's decision on Sunday, Dec. 7.