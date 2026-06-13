The 3 Best Running Backs Texas A&M Will Face Next Season

Part of getting an offense going is finding a way to function in the run game, and there are plenty of big-brand football programs marching into the upcoming 2026-27 season, taking on Texas A&M, with solid running backs.

When head coach Mike Elko prepares his defense for all these opponents coming up, there are obviously many different names that come to mind when his defense takes the field, names they will have to shut down.

Up front, the defensive linemen like DJ Hicks and Marco Jones have to set the tone early and build a brick wall that no running back can run through, which allows the linebackers to crash the gap and not put the pressure on the secondary players like Marcus Ratcliffe, Bryce Anderson, and Dalton Brooks to give up chunk yardage.

With a defense that has the talent to become one of the best in the SEC, it will have to prove it can limit these speedsters from breaking free.

Xavier Robinson, Oklahoma

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Xavier Robinson (24) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last season, Xavier Robinson started four games and appeared in 12 contests, posting 421 yards on 83 carries and four touchdowns. He will be entering his junior season after two years learning the ins and outs of the offense under head coach Brett Venables.

In his first season, he had 49 carries for 233 yards, and the following season, he increased those numbers with 83 touches for 421 yards, recording four touchdowns in both seasons. It is trending in the right direction for the Yukon, Oklahoma native to continue growing in his experience and showcase why he is a dangerous weapon that cannot be overlooked.

Caden Durham, LSU

Caden Durham 29 breaks a tackle and scores a touchdown as the LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. November 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caden Durham has had a couple of injuries, but it hasn’t shut down his ability to bounce outside and attack the defense inside with his footwork. He will be going into his third season in Baton Rouge and has contributed in the running back room in any way he can. Now that he has a new head coach in Lane Kiffin, it might be the season he stays healthy and thrives even more.

Over the last two seasons, he has combined for 251 carries, 1,258 yards, and nine touchdowns. He has great vision and discipline, and will not hesitate to bulldoze defenders whenever given the chance. He has tremendous ball security and can put on the jets with his acceleration. Get ready for a breakout season from Durham, and he could be a problem for the Aggies.

Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

Nov 15, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) speaks to media after the win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Two years with both seasons having over 230 carries is impressive for Ahmad Hardy, who spent his first year with ULM before transferring to Missouri. He has been an asset for head coach Eli Drinkwitz’s offense, which has taken major steps this past season to compete with anyone in the SEC.

The Oma, Mississippi, native is listed at 5-foot-10, can maneuver through traffic, and has an underrated burst of speed. He has combined for 3,000 yards on 493 touches with 29 touchdowns.

Going into his season, he will be scouted by a ton of teams eager to see what he can bring to the next stage, and he has fought through adversity to get to where he is now. He has a lot of patience and strength, and always seems to keep his feet moving, focusing on what lies ahead. His breakout game last year came against Mississippi State, when he logged 25 carries for 300 yards and finished the year with eight games of 100 or more yards. He is explosive and scary. A&M must be ready.

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