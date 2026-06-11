The 3 Best Tight Ends Texas A&M’s Defense Will Face This Season



Another season features a brand-new look for the Texas A&M defense. With that come new opponents and new players. Some are also returning for another season.

For head coach Mike Elko, he was able to retain multiple pieces on both sides of the football, with some of those coming from his powerful, physical defense, which is expected to be one of the more dangerous in the entire conference.

With that come a few challenges to overcome, and one of them is finding ways to quiet the tight end room against any opponent they face on their 2026-27 schedule. These are the names that the Aggies will quickly become familiar with, as the defense will definitely hone in on shutting down these three athletes when the time comes.

Hayden Hansen, Oklahoma

Florida tight end Hayden Hansen (89) runs against Florida State during the first half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sometimes change brings out the best in a player, and this seems like a great fit for Hayden Hansen after leaving the Gators for the Sooners. Now that there is a new system for him to operate under, there will be more opportunities for the targets to go up, and the offense can move further down the field because of his presence.

As a 6-foot-8 weapon from Weatherford, Texas, Hansen has been able to bring multiple looks to an offense, lining up in various spots and making defenses second-guess their coverage. He is reliable down the field with his large hands and ability to show off his speed. Over the last two seasons, he has reeled in 57 balls for 611 yards with five touchdowns. With a new quarterback in John Mateer, who is great at locating his receivers, this is a great fit where both will contribute in numerous ways, giving the A&M defense some disadvantages at times.

Trey’Dez Green, LSU

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It has been two seasons since the 6-foot-7 star from Jackson, Louisiana, has played for LSU, and it will be three years when he tries to revamp the offense under head coach Lane Kiffin. In his freshman season, he saw limited time but made the most of it, tallying 13 catches for 101 yards, and increased those numbers the following season. In his sophomore season, he recorded 33 receptions for 433 yards and 7 touchdowns.

With a new coach and new quarterback, he hopes he made the right choice, electing to stay in Baton Rouge to take on some of the best programs in college football and showcase why he is a highly rated prospect ready for the NFL. There are many things he does well, such as running accurate routes and making contested catches with his size. Watch out for the big man downfield.

Brett Norfleet, Missouri

Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers tight end Brett Norfleet (87) runs the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) during the first quarter of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

One of the sneakier names in the SEC that isn’t getting enough credit for his aptitude is Brett Norfleet, who has produced impressive numbers in his short time with Missouri. He brings experience and leadership to a new-look offense run by head coach Eli Drinkwitz, with quarterback Austin Simmons, who will help make him dangerous to go against.

The O’Fallon, Missouri, native will enter his senior season with the Tigers and has remained loyal to the program. There are many areas in which he has improved over the course of those three years, and it shows that his patience is growing. There’s no hesitation in his route running, and he will wait for those gaps to open before tracking down the football. He is also pivotal in opening up the run game with his notable blocking. He is set for his best season after improving his yards each year, and his red-zone threat will be something the Aggies will have to be mindful of.

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