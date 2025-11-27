3 Texas A&M X-Factors vs. Texas Longhorns
Hate week.
One of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the college football season. It’s almost here.
Texas A&M and Texas.
Get ready for one of the oldest rivalries in the south as coach Mike Elko hopes to punch the Aggies' first-ever ticket to the SEC Championship game. In contrast, coach Steve Sarkisian has playoff aspirations, but to get there, it starts with making a bold statement on home turf.
These three X-Factors might knock the Longhorns out of the playoff conversation, as held by the college football committee.
Randy Bond, Kicker
Ignore what the outsiders are saying about the A&M kicking game. One of the longest tenured athletes on Elko’s roster is Bond, who has been a reliable guy that the offense can count on when it can’t finish drives. Although there have been recent struggles in a couple of games that have raised significant concerns, the noise has been forgotten about as he has continued to go out in pregame warmups and during live action to post points on the scoreboard. That’s what this man is going to do to them, Ags.
Looking at the season numbers, it isn’t pleasant, as not a ton of kicks have gone through the uprights as they should have. Those numbers for the Plano, Texas, native aren’t delightful for Aggies fans, as they know it could come back to bite them in the rear in a close game.
On field goal attempts, he is 11 for 19, where his accuracy comes at the range of 30 to 39 yards out, but can use that powerful leg to go through the motions, which he has recorded his 2025 season-long from 49 yards out. Believe in the kid in one of the most monumental matchups in this rivalry and know that he can deliver in gigantic situations.
Ashton Bethel-Roman, Wide Receiver
Anytime a quarterback has a No. 3 wide receiver who is ultra-reliable downfield, it makes the progressions of throws and the reeling in of catches look simple. Against Samford a week ago, when the speedster hauled in two enormous passes, it made the chemistry of the duo seem like it had been in place for years in Aggieland.
Not too many people are expecting to see an underrated weapon have a night with the combination of wide receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver on the field. Defenses worrying about double-teaming and shutting down arguably two of those biggest downfield threats opens up the passing window to Bethel-Roman, who is the next man to check the ball down to.
With that crafty footwork that contributes to being insane in route running, it allows the dynamic player to use those ginormous and talented hands to climb the ladder and catch passes. With 18 receptions for 442 yards, this will be a monumental opportunity to make a bigger name for himself on the national stage, and he does so as he proudly wears No. 3 on his jersey.
Cashius Howell, Defensive End
Love defense? The transfer from Bowling Green loves playing defense. His love and hard work this season exemplify that, as he has been everything that defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and Elko hoped for him in his short time in Aggieland.
Every time the A&M defense takes the field, it seems like Cashius Howell’s name gets called because he does a heck of a job disrupting plays. His stats say that too. This season, he has had several memorable moments, including in the game against Utah State, when he did something no college football athlete has done in a long time.
It was registering three sacks in a row. Yes. Howell did that. No opposing team wants to get tackled by him. Another incredible moment was that he almost tied his season-high sack total, recording 2.5 against Mississippi State.
Don’t forget what he has done over the whole year. He’s racked up 11.5 sacks, six passes defended, 18 solo tackles and 26 total tackles. Not too shabby. Texas quarterback Arch Manning is going to know about his presence on the field as he is going to create a ton of pressure on the star as he scrambles around the field. Big man and big day for the Kansas City, Missouri native.