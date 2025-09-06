Texas A&M Defender Amazingly Recorded Sack Hat Trick on Same Drive vs. Utah State
Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell was quite literally a one-man wrecking crew during the Aggies' 44–22 win over Utah State on Saturday.
On one drive in the second quarter, Howell accomplished something that hasn't been done in college football in 10 years: record three straight sacks. Howell singlehandedly ended a Utah State drive that started at the program's own 25-yard line, sacking Aggies quarterback Bryson Barnes three straight times for a combined loss of 21 yards—and a three-and-out for Utah State.
It's the first time that a player has recorded three straight sacks since former Wisconsin linebacker Jack Cichy accomplished the feat during the 2015 Holiday Bowl, according to the Texas A&M Athletics' Communications department.
"After I got the first one it was just kind of like, next play," Howell told reporters after the game, via Jose de Jesus Ortiz. "Then I got the second one, I kind of started to feel myself get into... only way I can describe it is a flow state."
His favorite of the three sacks? The second one because, as Howell says, he "fried" the Utah State offensive lineman.
Texas A&M, ranked 19th heading into Saturday's games, improved to 2–0 with the victory.
