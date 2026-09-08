The Biggest Decision Mike Elko Got Right in Texas A&M's Season Opener

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko didn't risk the health of one of his team captains, linebacker Daymion Sanford, against Missouri State in Week 1.

Elko made the right call by not playing Sanford since Texas A&M handled its business anyway in the 50-0 rout at Kyle Field.

Sanford suffered an injury to his fibula during the spring game. His return to the field this season wasn't guaranteed once upon a time.

As Sanford explained at the 2026 SEC Football Media Days, it was a gruesome injury other players didn't want to be near.

"It was crazy," Sanford said. "It was the worst pain of my life, and seeing everyone running away from me when my leg was sideways."

Sanford later verified in late July that he was told by doctors that it wouldn't be a season-ending injury. Elko was hoping that the timeline would lend to an early-season return.

"We're very hopeful it'll be early," Elko said at media days. "It's just too early to put a complete timetable on it yet."

Thankfully, an injury of this nature wasn't just hurried along for an effortless game that didn't require 60 minutes from Sanford, or any of the starters. The backups maintained a strong defensive standard during the shutout. Missouri State had 18 yards of offense in the second half.

Mike Elko Hinted at a Daymion Sanford Return For Week 1 in Early August

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elko went against his own previous instinct on Saturday night to get Sanford onto the field for the opening game.

In early August, Elko sounded bullish on the idea of Sanford being in uniform for Week 1.

“We’ll see how camp goes,” Elko said on August 4. “There’s still probably some markers and some steps that he’s got to go through, but we’ll see. He’s on course to be.”

Whatever happened on that course, Sanford ended up sitting in Week 1.

When Will Daymion Sanford Return?

Right now, Sanford's availability for the Arizona State game in Week 2 is up in the air. The fact that he warmed up against the Bears is undoubtedly a good sign, though.

Elko explained that he was waiting for Sanford to be "really ready" when accounting for his absence after the Week 1 win.

Does that mean Saturday? If it does, then the Sun Devils will test him on the weak side with a deep and athletic running back room and a quarterback in Cutter Boley who likes to throw to the hook zone and curl zone.

Let's hope Sanford can have an adequate Power 4 test before SEC play. LSU, perhaps the SEC program that made the biggest statement in Week 1, looms on September 26.

A healthy Sanford is a necessity by then.

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