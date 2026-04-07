3 Aggies Who Improved Their NFL Draft Stock at Texas A&M’s Pro Day

Texas A&M’s pro day was an amazing opportunity for the nearly two dozen athletes who participated to perform in front of NFL personnel. According to Mike Elko, the expectation was that all 32 teams would be present, along with half a dozen general managers and several head coaches.

Some athletes did very little at the pro day, having previously participated in the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, while others took advantage of the opportunity ahead of the 2026 NFL draft. Which players did themselves the biggest favor at Texas A&M’s pro day?

3 Players Who Shined at Texas A&M’s Pro Day

LB Taurean York

Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL combine was never expected to be where Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York won over scouts. His best traits are not athletic but rather his natural feel for the game and dedication off the field. However, he did struggle at the combine, which inevitably hurt his draft stock.

At the pro day, he improved, which could be reassuring for his NFL projection. He ran a 4.53 40-yard dash — the fastest of the day — and improved his 20-yard shuttle (from 4.48 to 4.34 seconds) and three-cone drill times (from 7.32 to 7.19). He also had a vertical jump of 30.5 inches.

According to Mock Draftable’s position data for inside linebackers, these are all still below-average marks, except for York’s 40-yard dash. However, they are significant improvements from what he displayed at the NFL combine, which was necessary for York, who is also undersized for his position.

RB EJ Smith IV

Texas A&M Aggies running back EJ Smith reacts during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

A surprise standout at Texas A&M’s pro day was EJ Smith IV, son of former NFL superstar Emmitt Smith. The Dallas Cowboys legend was far from a bad athlete, but it was his savvy vision and strength that defined his game. His son, though, displayed that he has his own athletic traits at the Aggies’ pro day.

He earned a Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 8.16, or in the 81.6th percentile of running back prospects, and ran a solid 4.59-second 40-yard dash. He also had strong jumps of 35.5” in the vertical and 10 feet in the broad, both above the 70th percentile. Overall, he tested positively in nearly every measure.

Smith never had a breakout season, dealing with injuries and spending six years in college as a rotational back. He could carve out a role as a goal-line and short-yardage back. His 20 reps on the bench display his strength, and he scored four times on 44 carries in 2025. He could be signed as an undrafted free agent.

OT Trey Zuhn III

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There is a lot to like about Trey Zuhn III. He is very experienced as a starting tackle in the SEC, protecting Marcel Reed’s blindside and playing more than 3,100 snaps on offense in his five-season career in College Station, Texas. He also had an elite 96.8 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025.

He kept things limited at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, only participating in on-field positional drills and the bench press. He impressed, moving well and recording 33 reps (97th percentile), the best among all offensive linemen present.

However, he shook things up at Texas A&M’s pro day. His RAS of 9.96 was the best among his fellow Aggies in the class and puts him in the upper echelon of athletes at his position. He has size (6’6.5”, 312 pounds) and is also explosive and quick.

At the pro day, he jumped 32” in the vertical (93rd percentile) and 9’3” in the broad (89th percentile). He also ran a 5.00-second 40-yard dash, which is in the 94th percentile at his position. While he did not test his agility, he likely climbed up draft boards with his impressive outing.