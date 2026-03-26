Taurean York Reflects on His Defining Moments at Texas A&M

On Wednesday, the Texas A&M Aggies held their annual Pro Day, giving draft-eligible players a chance to showcase their skills in front of NFL scouts from all 30 organizations.

Among those draft-eligible players was Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York. Across three years in College Station, the Temple, Texas native started 39 career games for the Aggies, totaling 228 tackles, 25 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, eight pass deflections, and one interception.

After Texas A&M's Pro Day, York met with the media to discuss his time with the program. When asked about the moments that stood out most in his collegiate career, he pointed to two key moments that shaped his career as an Aggie.

York’s Defining Moments at Texas A&M

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) reacts during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

York began by reflecting on the moment he first realized he had earned a starting spot for Texas A&M. The linebacker was rated a three-star prospect coming out of high school, and was often labeled an undersized defender at the Power Four level.

York added that it didn't really settle in that he had earned a starting job until the second day in a row running with the first-team defense.

"I would probably say when DJ Durkin (the former defensive coordinator for the Aggies) told me I was going to start in front of the whole defense," York said. "...I did not believe him because at that point where A&M was at, they did not play people of my status...I didn't really believe him until the second day I kept starting..."

That early moment seems to have been a turning point for York, giving him the confidence necessary to be a leader on an SEC defense. It also set the tone for the type of defender he would become for the Aggies.

From the moment he stepped on to the field as a true freshman, York was one of the more reliable defensive pieces for Texas A&M. In his final year at Texas A&M, York paced the Aggies' defense with 72 tackles.

York then pointed to another moment that stood out from his time in College Station. It came during the Aggies' rivalry game against the LSU Tigers in 2024, and is a sequence of plays that he remembers vividly.

"...And then probably the LSU interception, because it was third down. I tackled Nussmeier, I took a hard hit man, I cramped, and then the next play I caught an interception, went to the endzone, I celebrated, and then cramped again."

His interception against the Tigers, even if it came with a leg cramp, still stands as one of the more memorable plays of his collegiate career. That's clearly a play that he won't forget, even if York goes on to have a long career in the NFL.

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