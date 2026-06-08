Every 21st Century Texas A&M Head Coach Ranked From Worst to Best

The face of the program, the first to get an extension when something goes right, and the first one on the chopping block when things go wrong, head coaches are the soul of a college football team.

Over the last 26 years, Texas A&M has had five head coaches who have coached entirely in the 21st century, and these head coaches have shaped the program for better and for worse.

From milestones to games and seasons the Aggies so desperately want back, here are the five 21st-century head coaches and their fingerprints on the Texas A&M organization.

5. Dennis Franchione (2003–2007)

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Dennis Franchione coaches his team against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Texas A&M beat Oklahoma State 24-23. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Fran," as the 12th Man called him, arrived at Texas A&M in 2003 with major anticipation behind him. He had multiple winning seasons with TCU and Alabama, but in the end, he could not seem to recreate the success with Texas A&M. He finished his fourth year at Texas A&M with an unimpressive all-time Aggie record of 32-28

Unfortunately, besides his back-to-back wins against Texas, his most iconic moment in his time with the Aggies was a blowout. It wasn't just any blowout, though; it was the sixth biggest defeat in college football history, losing 77-0 against Oklahoma in his first year. How he held his head coaching job for three more years, we will never know.

4. Mike Sherman (2008–2011)

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Sherman congratulates his players after a first-quarter touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Cowboys Stadium. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Though Mike Sherman was here for the least amount of time on this list, he still had quite an impact. Although the boxscore may not show it, since he finished his time at Texas A&M with a record of 25-25, he was fairly well respected by the organization and its fans.

He was notorious for four having trouble closing out games and blowing leads in the second half, much like he did in the horrific 2011 season, where he was ultimately fired. The 12th Man had mixed feelings, though; on the other hand, he was an elite talent scout. He managed to bring in talent like Mike Evans, Ryan Tannehill, Jake Matthews, and Luke Joeckel, while also recruiting a dynamic redshirt freshman quarterback named Johnny Manziel. With a resume like that, it's really hard to name him the worst of the list.

3. Jimbo Fisher (2018–2023)

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher reacts to a call during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Jimbo Fisher's name rings around College Station like a tornado warning, and yet, he still had a few very productive years as head coach for Texas A&M. For starters, he finished his Aggie career with a much more impressive record of 45-25, and had a few incredible games and seasons under his belt.

Fisher's third year as head coach was his most notable, where he took his team to a 9-1 record against an extreme slate of all SEC opponents in 2020. That season also entailed a beautiful Orange Bowl victory, with a final ranking at No. 4 in the country. However, after he signed the highest-rated recruiting class in college football history in 2022, he derailed almost immediately. In the 2023 season, he completely regressed to a 5-7 record, leaving him jobless, while Texas A&M took the loss of paying out his contract.

2. Mike Elko (2024–Present)

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko high-fives players as they exit the field during the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Technically, Mike Elko has the least amount of years at Texas A&M on this list, but after he carries out his most recent six-year extension, he will no longer hold that title. If you were curious, yes, that six-year contract was well deserved. In just two years, Elko has proven his worth and potential to be the greatest Texas A&M head coach in the 21st century.

What could he possibly have done to rank this high in just two years? For starters, he brought the Aggies to their first-ever postseason game, which should speak for itself. He has also consistently proven that he is a defensive mastermind and carries some of the greatest recruiting successes we have seen.

He already has an argument to be the No. 1 coach on this list after just two seasons. If he is able to replicate the success he had in 2025, that debate will be over.

1. Kevin Sumlin (2012–2017)

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Kevin Sumlin and quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) against the SMU Mustangs at Kyle Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The man, the myth, the legend; though his unbelievable years as head coach of Texas A&M was undoubtly real, it almost seemed mythical. Kevin Sumlin entered the program and picked up Mike Sherman's trash, as well as completely adapted the Aggies to an SEC environment in one singular offseason. That is what we call legendary.

Just look at the stat sheet. In his first season, the Aggies progressed to an incredible 11-2 record with a freshman at the helm. Johnny Manziel didn't win that Heisman trophy his freshman year by himself; it was propelled by an entire coaching staff, led by a brand new head coach in Sumlin. Though considered a one-season wonder by some, the following season still ended in an above-average 9-4 record and another Heisman candidacy.

He still boasts the second-highest winning percentage of the modern era, and even in his predictable 8-5 latter seasons, he managed to keep the Aggies consistent in their transition to the most difficult conference in college football.

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