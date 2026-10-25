The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas A&M's Loss to Alabama

Facing against a vulnerable Alabama Crimson Tide team that was looking to avoid dropping their third straight game on the year, it seemed like victory was in reach for the Texas A&M Aggies in Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon.

But then, it was like the team forgot that four quarters of top play are required to win games like this, and in the later part of the third quarter and most of the fourth, A&M seemed to check out, resulting in 31-20 loss, their second straight conference loss.

As the Aggies continue their struggles in the 2026 season, here is a good, bad, and ugly thing that happened for the Maroon and White throughout the course of the afternoon.

The Good: The Offense

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) carries the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Caleb Woodson (7) during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It took three games on the road, but Texas A&M has finally scored a touchdown away from Kyle Field, and Marcel Reed has thrown a touchdown pass against a conference opponent in the month of October.

The offensive play from the Aggies was a tremendous step up from what happened against LSU and Missouri earlier in the year, as Reed was able to hook up with Mario Craver for a nine-yard score and then took in a four-yard rush himself in the early stages of the second quarter.

The Aggies finished with 115 rushing yards, almost more than what they've put together the past two road conference games combined, and they also had 18 first downs on the night.

Craver saw quite a resurgance to his normal form, reeling in six catches for 45 yards and the aforementioned touchdown.

The Bad: Failing to Move the Chains

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Carmelo O'Neal (28) tackles Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Isaiah Horton (7) during the second half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once third down came on for Mike Elko's team, it was not a sign of hope, as the Aggies only converted four of their 11 first down opportunities, and failed to give the Chain Gang a workout on their lone fourth down attempt.

What happened on that fourth attempt? Well, just continue on to the next section.

The Ugly: The Turnovers

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Ray Coney (21) tackles Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Rico Scott (7) during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oh, the turnovers.

That one failed fourth down from the Aggies was a fumble lost by Marcel Reed, and the first possession of offense for A&M was a pick-six thrown by Reed right into the hands of Dijon Lee Jr. to put Alabama on the board first.

But the most damning of them all was late in the third quarter, where an errant snap to Reed caused a loose ball, which was recovered by Alabama and led to two touchdowns in the beginning of the fourth quarter which allowed Kalen DeBoer's team to run away and put the Aggies back to .500 on the year.

Texas A&M gets a much-needed bye week next week before heading to Columbia, South Carolina to take on Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks, who just upset No. 11 Tennessee.

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