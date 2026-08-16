The Marcel Reed-Isaiah Horton Connection is Already in Full Swing for Texas A&M

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed and transfer receiver Isaiah Horton are getting on just nicely at fall camp. A mid-air connection between the two from fall camp practice has made the rounds on social media for the best of reasons.

Reed, with time to survey the field, launched a perfectly thrown ball on a Horton go-route. Despite having cornerback Victor Singleton on his hip, Horton barely had to extend as he hauled it in for a huge gain.

Credit to the Aggies' media team for snagging the clip, editing it cinematically, and sharing it with the world on Saturday.

Big Play Zay 💥 pic.twitter.com/xKCFa05TEC — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 16, 2026

Marcel Reed and Isaiah Horton Were Childhood Friends

The beauty of the Reed-Horton connection is that it dates back to their childhoods growing up in Tennessee. Reed, a Nashville native, and Horton, from Murfreesboro, which sits roughly 35 miles southeast of the Music City, were familiar with each other on the 7-on-7 travel circuit. The QB was instrumental in helping Horton land at TAMU via the portal because of that familiarity.

As Horton said a few months ago, he and Reed meshed when they first met and played together. Reed and Coach Mike Elko were the driving forces behind landing Horton, who spent three years at Miami and one at Alabama, for his final year of eligibility.

“I believe in [head coach Mike Elko's] culture he's building here,” Horton said to the media on April 2. “I believe in Marcel Reed. He's a guy from my hometown. We grew up together. I believe in him with all my heart, and I just believe in this program, and I just believe in his culture.”

That camaraderie definitely bodes well for the two this fall.

Isaiah Horton Thrived With a QB Similar to Marcel Reed

Comparing Reed to Cam Ward is definitely still a stretch, but there's no doubt that their athletic traits are somewhat similar. Reed is much faster, running a 4.6 40-yard dash. Ward ran a 4.87 at the NFL Combine. But Reed is also far behind Ward as a passer and has to make up for it with his legs.

With that in mind, Horton played his best football with a guy like Ward, who was able to evade the pass rush and buy himself extra time to launch it downfield. In the viral clip above, Reed also eluded the pass rush and found Horton deep in a similar manner to what Ward would find him on plenty during the 2024 season. Horton had 56 receptions for 616 yards, five of them touchdowns that year. Better yet, he was 7/12 on contested catch opportunities.

Reed doesn't have to be a Heisman candidate, but he does need to improve his accuracy and utilize his legs to set up the pass.

If Reed takes anything from Ward and Horton's connection in 2024 season and replicates it, the Aggies' Volunteer State QB-WR connection could play a crucial role in Texas A&M finally taking the next step; perhaps making the SEC Championship Game or winning a CFP contest.

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