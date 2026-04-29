The Most Important Game On the Texas A&M Schedule Might Surprise You

The Texas A&M Aggies are coming off one of their best seasons in program history, featuring one of their best starts to a year, and the school's first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Now, as head coach Mike Elko and his staff look to build on that success, they will once again face a gauntlet of a schedule, as they have become accustomed to during their time in the SEC.

While much of the focus is on their annual Lone Star Showdown matchup against their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, their opening conference game against the LSU Tigers might be their most important game of the season.

Why A Trip to Baton Rouge Could Be the Most Significant Game on the Aggies Schedule

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Last season, the Aggies knew they would face an early test on their schedule with a trip to South Bend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. That resulted in one of their most thrilling games of the season, a 41-40 victory that came down to the final minutes of the contest but was a significant mark early in the season.

While the Tigers are not the first "big name" opponent on the schedule for Elko and his team this season, as they will be tasked with an early week two meeting against the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Tigers will most likely be a top-15 matchup on the road.

Much like their meeting with the Irish from this past season, the matchup against the Tigers, and their new coach, Lane Kiffin, will be an early litmus test for how well the Aggies were able to reload from their historic season last year. It will be good on good, as the Tigers also reloaded their roster, bringing in a plentiful amount of talent for the first year of Kiffin's tenure.

While the Aggies schedule is absolutely loaded with big-time games, including road trips to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Oklahoma Sooners, it seems the matchup against the Longhorns is the one most circled. While it makes sense from a rivalry perspective, it's the last game of the season, and there is no telling what the record of both teams will look like when they meet.

The week four meeting with the Tigers will give an early glimpse of both teams, and give the Aggies a good understanding of where they stand early on to correct it.

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