Texas A&M Transfers Who Will Play Biggest Roles in 2026

Transfers are playmakers.

This season, Texas A&M added several athletes from the portal, and they all know their role on the roster with multiple opportunities to contribute.

The Aggies’ head coach, Mike Elko, has plenty of weapons he brought to Aggieland for a reason, which help on offense, defense, and special teams. Get ready, because these three names are definitely going to be called a ton.

Houston Thomas

Nov 6, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; UTSA Roadrunners tight end Houston Thomas (0) runs with the ball against the South Florida Bulls during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

There are a lot of eyes on what the tight end room will look like after the departure of former tight ends coach Christian Ellsworth, with his replacement being Derek Shay. Last season, the tight ends were a tight-knit group that loved each other, loved their teammates, and loved their coaches. This season will be no different, but just with new faces.

One of those new faces is Houston Thomas, who transferred from UTSA after collecting 34 receptions last season for 347 yards with two touchdowns. A&M is without Nate Boerkircher, Theo Melin Ohrstrom, and Amari Niblack, so Thomas is one of the frontrunners to block and run routes for quarterback Marcel Reed. He needs red zone weapons and someone who brings out the best in the RPO, and this is the perfect man to do that.

Isaiah Horton

Alabama's Ty Simpson (15 celebrates with Isaiah Horton (1) following the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Making an immediate impact on a program is extremely difficult. The other day, when Isaiah Horton participated in the Maroon and White Spring Game, he quickly made an impression on the 12th Man, even if he wasn’t on the same team as Reed. He hauled in three passes for over 70 yards and made a highlight reel from the amount of time he was able to get reps.

While he was in Alabama, he put in plenty of work and gained valuable experience playing in the SEC, which is something great he will carry over to A&M. Last year, he posted 511 yards on 42 receptions with eight touchdowns. If this upcoming season looks anything like last season, he has a bright future ahead of him. He has great hands, evident in his vertical threat, as he excels at making separation. Watch for this star to be a great replacement for former wide receiver KC Concepcion.

Anto Saka

Several scholarship players departed this past season on defense, including edge rusher Cashius Howell, Rylan Kennedy, and Solomon Williams, but that has been bolstered by Anto Saka joining the program, with a possibility of playing on the first-team defense if he works his way up.

The 6-foot-4 star from Baltimore, Maryland, is a transfer from Northwestern and had an impact on the defensive side of the ball. He accumulated 13 total tackles with seven that were solo, along with three sacks and two forced fumbles. He is very explosive with notable speed. He hits the gaps and creates pressure while tracking the football.

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