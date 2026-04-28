Texas A&M Aggies Who Could Declare Early For The 2027 NFL Draft

Do not be surprised when there are a big handful of players who choose to put their name in the NFL Draft.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has done an awesome job of developing players into leaders of men and preparing them for the next stage of life. The same expectation holds for this upcoming season, when a historic number of players got taken off the board in the first three rounds of the NFL draft.

With the Aggies having another stacked roster this upcoming season, there are three players to keep an eye on who could announce that they will declare for the NFL Draft early.

Mario Craver

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) celebrates a catch against the Texas A&M Aggies during first half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This one would be no surprise. The Aggies know what they got in Craver, and he might very well be the next KC Concepcion in his own version. There are already going to be a ton of scouts at his games, checking out what he brings to the table and all the skill sets he has. It makes perfect sense why he might declare early.

When he took the field last year at Kyle Field, he put on a show with Marcel Reed. Imagine the chemistry he will build in the future with Reed and whoever he might play with and under. He is a weapon with quick feet, crisp routes, and a downfield threat. Don’t be surprised to hear his name announced early on.

Ashton Bethel-Roman

Another high-caliber wideout is ABR, who was one of the more impressive stars in the wide receiver room last season. He stepped up late in the season, grew as a player, and learned the playbook from top to bottom. More people began to realize the goods to bring to an offense run by Reed. He is a reliable target who is hungry for the football and eager to take the next step in his career by going to the NFL.

NFL scouts have seen him last season with the Aggies and what he produced in that offense, and will have even more eyes on him to see what he does under a new offensive coordinator. He recorded 24 receptions for 503 yards with his five touchdowns. He’s a smart player who knows how to find the open windows and could be the next great wide receiver, with it wide open going into the opener. If the chemistry grows even more from last season, expect his name to be among the first to declare for the NFL Draft.

He is just entering his redshirt sophomore campaign, but if he blows up the way many believe he can, the NFL could be his next stop.

Dezz Ricks

One notable name in the A&M secondary is the Norfolk, Virginia, native. It will be the third year Ricks has played for Elko and is set to have a breakout season as one of the main leaders.

Last season, the 6-foot-1 stud, who is fast to the football and resilient in his instincts, registered 26 total tackles, 23 solo tackles, three assists, and five passes defended. He’ll be one of the names that scouts are curious about, how he steps up on the big stage, and how much of a ball hawk he can be.

He’s polished and ranked No. 1 nationally in primary coverage for allowing the fewest yards per successful reception. Watch for the possibility of Ricks being one of the first players on the defense to make the call to declare.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.