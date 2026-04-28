Texas A&M Gets Prediction to Land Country's Top Offensive Recruit

The Spring slate of practices is over for colleges around the country, and now much of the focus for staffs is the beginning of final pushes for some of the top football recruits around the country.

For the Texas A&M Aggies, they have already been blazing the recruiting trail, consistently landing the top players, or in the mix for all of them as well, even if the result isn't the one that head coach Mike Elko and his staff were hoping for.

That isn't changing as now as the Aggies have been given a prediction by Steve Wiltfong of Rivals to land Mark Matthews, the No. 1 offensive tackle recruit in the country, and one of the most sought-after names in the 2027 class.

Why Mark Matthews Is An Important Name In The Cycle

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies have been one of the toughest schools to beat on the recruiting trail. They are consistently landing some of the top talent around the country, doing so convincingly thanks to their relationships with recruits and the strong on-campus presence that gives them a sense of unity and direction under Elko and his staff. Now, Matthews might be following in those footsteps.

In what was originally seen as the Miami Hurricanes looking like the team to beat early on in his recruitment, the Aggies never faltered and continued in their pursuit of the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country. Consistent communication and critical trips on campus have now swung the pendulum back in favor of the Aggies.

Matthews, the No. 3-ranked prospect in the class, is easily one of the most impressive players of the cycle. Standing at 6-foot-5, 301 pounds, he has elite physical and athletic tools that combine seamlessly with a long reach that gives him an edge while blocking in the trenches.

He ran a 4.98-second 40-yard dash, showing off his elite athleticism, and perhaps more importantly, he is still relatively new to football, as he didn't begin playing until his freshman year of high school. A product of St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, a powerhouse football school, he has been impressive against some of the top talent in the state, showing the potential to be an instant impact player.

While there is no official date yet for when Matthews will commit, the Aggies are the current favorite and look to further strengthen their No. 1 class in the cycle.

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