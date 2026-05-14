What Holmon Wiggins Wants Texas A&M’s Offense to Become in 2026

At the end of a successful 2025 campaign, Texas A&M football had no choice but to find a new offensive coordinator after losing Collin Klein to Kansas State.

After months of searching, the Aggies promoted from within, looking no further than their wide receiver room to hire Holmon Wiggins.

“I’ve had the luxury of working hand in glove with some really good playcallers,” Wiggins said in a spring availability on March 17. “Of course, this will be my first time calling … so I’m excited about that.”

Prior to joining A&M’s staff in 2024, Wiggins coached wide receivers under Nick Saban at Alabama, bringing valuable experience to head coach Mike Elko’s staff.

With the Crimson Tide, Wiggins mentored Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith in 2020, traveling to three SEC Championship victories, two College Football Playoff appearances and a National Championship victory over the course of his tenure in Tuscaloosa.

But for the first time in his career, Wiggins will call an offense on his own terms.

3 Key Principles: Fast Tempo, Physical Foundation, RPO

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) and Texas A&M Aggies tight end Theo Melin Öhrström (17) celebrate a first down against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“We want to have a fast offense and we’re going to try to push the ball down the field,” Wiggins said in a spring availability on April 2. “But everything we do still starts with the run. The core of what we do and the crux of what we do is those six guys up front … I’m talking about the offensive line as well as the tight ends.”

In an ever-changing offensive landscape, the Aggies will move at a fast tempo and take shots down the field. But at the end of the day, physicality remains the foundation of Wiggins’ playcalling.

“I’m an old running back myself, so we’re going to lean on the backs of those guys up front,” Wiggins said. “We’re going to … create movement, run the ball with a physical run style, and we’re going to use the RPO game for teams that want to overcommit guys. We’re going to push the ball down the field with our play-action pass.”

Wiggins’ added tempo will be paired with a more modern layer in the Aggies’ scheme: an expanded RPO package.

“...being able to take advantage of some RPO stuff,” Wiggins said. “You’ll probably see a little more of that.”

“Scratch where it itches”

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wiggins makes it clear that A&M will not be married to a single personnel package. Instead, the Aggies will make in-game adjustments depending on what the opposing defense gives them.

“At the end of the day, we’re trying to win,” Wiggins said. “We’re always talking about scratching where it itches. That’s going to be game by game. You may say, ‘we wanted to base out of 11 personnel, we thought these things would work.’ But now … you feel like you’re getting an advantage in a different personnel, we have to be able to adapt and adjust. I think we have the staff to be able to make really good in-game adjustments.”

In short, if the opposing defense changes, so will A&M’s offense.

“There’s a huge benefit to being able to take a step back and look at everything from a big picture,” Wiggins said. “I’ve had the luxury of being able to bounce from room to room. I can sit in on an offensive line meeting, listen to those guys and hear where guys are at … head to the tight ends room … listen to Coach [Derek] Shay and see him get guys ready … there’s a huge benefit for myself to be able to sit there and see all of these moving parts, as opposed to being bogged down by a position.”

If spring comments are any indication, Wiggins’ first offense at Texas A&M won’t be built around one buzzword or formation. It will be built around adaptability — a physical run game, more RPO stress, vertical aggression and the freedom to attack whatever a defense gives him.

For an Aggie offense looking to take the next step in 2026, Wiggins’ balance may be exactly what it needs.

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