Texas A&M Already Landed One Recruit Who Could Change the Program's Future

The Texas A&M Aggies are caught in a balance of reminiscing on the success found last season, which resulted in the program's first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoffs, and living in the current situation, tasked with finding that same success for the upcoming season.

For head coach Mike Elko and his staff, though, it's also just as important to look to the future to find consistency from season to season. That process begins on the recruiting trail, where the Aggies are currently dominating, and hold the No. 1 class in the country for the cycle.

One member of that class, Mark Matthews, is the highest-rated commitment in the group and is a complete game-changer for the Aggies' future, and will be one of the biggest proponents of success in College Station.

Who is Mark Matthews?

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matthews is one of the most-hyped recruits in the class, ranking as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the cycle and the No. 2 overall recruit for the 2027 cycle. That ranking isn't given lightly either, as he has earned it through his camp play and his elite frame, standing at 6-foot-5-and-a-half and 285 pounds. He has elite arm length and hand size, which give him an advantage against quicker edge defenders trying to bend around him.

Perhaps more importantly, Matthews is ranked as one of the top recruits in the country as an offensive tackle, and he is still relatively raw at the position, having mainly been on the defensive line growing up. However, that might have helped him, as his launch out of his stance helps defend against speed rushers off the edge.

How Matthews Changes the Future for the Aggies

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's tough in college football to walk on campus as a freshman and gain a starting role, and that task is an even tougher ask in the SEC, where some of the best edge defenders in the country reside. Matthews, though, will be given time on campus to adjust to the speed and time developing within the program to grow his frame and hone his skills more.

His already raw skill-set, combined with a potential need to replace the offensive tackles next season, would give the Aggies a plug-and-play athlete that will only develop further over the years. With Elko's proven ability to place offensive linemen in the NFL, Matthews has everything in front of him to follow that trend.

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