The Next Texas A&M Linebacker Who Could Follow Taurean York to the NFL

The NFL draft did not go as hoped for Taurean York, whose measurements and poor testing hurt his draft stock. The Texas A&M Aggies would have liked to see York stay for the 2026 season, but he instead forewent his remaining eligibility to declare early for the league.

York is coming off an All-SEC season as a junior and has been a big part of the Aggies’ defense since his freshman season. Head coach Mike Elko has made a reputation for developing NFL talent. Which linebacker could follow York to the NFL in 2027?

Ray Coney, Daymion Sanford Among 2027 Draft Prospects

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Ray Coney is in line to potentially take the green dot duties from York, who has been commanding Texas A&M’s defense for years. Coming from Tulsa, where he transferred for the 2025 season, Coney excelled and was an all-conference honorable mention in the American.

He had 129 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss and 2.0 sacks with a conference-leading 89 assisted tackles. He began his career at Eastern Tennessee State and proved himself at the Group of Five level. He will have a chance to prove himself again in 2026 at the Power Four level.

Coney is in his senior season and has one season of eligibility remaining, making the 2027 NFL draft part of his future. The question is whether he will be good enough to go from FCS to a draftable prospect in a pair of seasons.

He was expected to play alongside Daymion Sanford in the middle of the defense. However, Sanford suffered an injury during the Aggies' Maroon & White game that is expected to sideline him at the start of the season.

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford tackles Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

At this point, it is unclear how long Sanford will be out. He is in his senior season and will likely exhaust his eligibility unless he misses enough time to receive a medical redshirt — though the Aggies likely hope that will not be the case.

“He's [Sanford] a one-of-a-kind type of player. Losing someone like that — it's really tough. … We're hoping we can get him back as soon as possible,” sophomore linebacker Noah Mikhail said after the spring game.

York and Scooby Williams are headed to the NFL in 2026, and Coney and Sanford could follow in their footsteps next season. At this point, though, it is uncertain whether they are NFL draft prospects.

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