Texas A&M LB Taurean York Surprisingly Goes Undrafted in 2026 NFL Draft

The Texas A&M Aggies have prided themselves on having one of the best defenses around the country, especially under the tenure of head coach Mike Elko, forcing teams to play physical styles of football and impose to their will.

A critical piece of that success was linebacker Taurean York, the Aggies' middle linebacker, who patrolled the middle of the field and served as a leader for the group. But despite hoping to hear his name called, York went undrafted as the final picks of the seventh round appeared on the board Sunday.

Though it's somewhat of a disappointing day in that regard for York and Aggie fans, Texas A&M fans will have to look ahead to how things stack up at that position next season.

Replacing him won't be easy, but the Aggies knew that, and they had a plan in mind this offseason. While the feeling of ease was easier before the Daymion Sanford injury suffered during the Maroon & White game, the Aggies still have a deep room, with plenty of talent that should make the burden of York's departure easier to handle.

Who Will Step Up to Replace Taurean York?

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Elko has made a name for himself as one of the best defensive coaches in the country, consistently fielding one of the stingiest teams in college football with rosters riddled with talent at every position. Linebacker will be no different for the Aggies next season either, with multiple pieces that should make the absence of York feel minimal throughout the year.

Tulsa transfer Ray Coney is the most obvious choice as one of the top reasons. He was a highly sought-after linebacker in the porta, but chose to play for the Aggies in 2026 and was seen as a significant addition for Elko and his staff. He can play sideline to sideline, commanding the defense, and is an electric player over the middle of the field.

Despite a slow start to spring camp, once he caught up to game speed, he started making plays the coaching staff knew he would, quickly becoming an impressive piece of camp. Coney wasn't the only member of the room making an impression, either, though, as Noah Mikhail was turning heads, especially during the Maroon & White game.

During the final spring scrimmage, Mikhail turned in a pick-six off of freshman quarterback Helaman Causuga, making one of the best defensive plays of the game. Now a sophomore, he seems poised to be a breakout star, especially in the absence of Sanford, and could be the next piece for the Aggies' defense that shows what development in College Station can do for a player.

Losing a player of the caliber of York will be painful, but the Aggies seem primed to reload at the position and will have multiple players who can pick up where he left off.

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