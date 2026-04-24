Texas A&M Aggies Expect Star Linebacker To Miss Start to Season

In an era where teams have shied away from spring games to avoid injuries, the Texas A&M Aggies have held true to their tradition of the Maroon & White Game. However, an injury to a key starter has created shockwaves that will impact the rest of the roster.

The Aggies received an update on linebacker Daymion Sanford’s status, and it could have a strong impact on the start of the season.

Daymion Sanford Expected To Miss ‘Part of the Season’

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford tackles Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sanford emerged late last season as an option for Texas A&M’s defense, filling in for the injured Scooby Williams. He started 10 games for the Aggies in 2025 as a junior and was ready to become the Aggies’ Week 1 starter in 2026 with inside linebackers Williams and Taurean York heading to the NFL.

However, he suffered a lower-body injury during the spring game and was carted off with an air splint, derailing the Aggies’ plans for succession. On April 24, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported that Sanford underwent surgery to address the injury.

According to Zenitz, Sanford is expected to miss “at least part of the season,” an ominous sign for the beginning of Texas A&M’s year.

The Aggies open the 2026 season on Sept. 5 against the Missouri State Bears, but the schedule quickly takes an uptick after that point. Texas A&M welcomes Arizona State to College Station, Texas, in Week 2 and then opens SEC play in Week 3 against Kentucky, followed by LSU in Week 4.

With the SEC progressing to a nine-game conference schedule, the Aggies begin conference play earlier than usual. This means Sanford’s missed time could have big consequences. Texas A&M’s third non-conference game is against The Citadel in Week 7 on Oct. 17.

Noah Mikhail, Ray Coney Among Aggies Expected To Step Up

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a call during the game between the Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sanford’s absence means more than missing a starter in the middle of the defense. The fourth-year backer had reportedly stepped up as a vocal leader this offseason, according to defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill. He was a candidate to wear the green dot this season.

“He needs to be one of the guys,” Hemphill said about Sanford on March 26 during spring practices. “I think he showed it out there today in practice, but you're starting to hear him a little bit more. Never heard him last year. Now I'm starting to hear him.”

Sanford has played 877 defensive snaps in his college career, and his veteran presence in the middle of the defense was going to play a big part. He likely would have filled the role as the team’s weak-side linebacker, and senior linebacker Ray Coney’s job as the MIKE will only be more important going forward.

Coney has played nearly 1,750 defensive snaps in his career between Eastern Tennessee State and Tulsa. He was an all-conference first-team selection with the Golden Hurricane and recorded 129 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks and a PFF defensive grade of 87.6 in 2025.

Florida Gators wide receiver Vernell Brown III runs the ball as Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford defends during the first half at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Fortunately for the Aggies, one player who stepped up during the Maroon & White Game was Noah Mikhail, a sophomore linebacker who recorded a pick-six and had flashes during the offseason.

The question is whether Mikhail is ready to step up as a starter for Texas A&M in 2026. They could turn toward junior linebacker Jordan Lockhart or HCU transfer junior TJ Smith, but several players will need to be ready for expanded roles.

“He's [Sanford] a one-of-a-kind type of player. Losing someone like that — it's really tough. … We're hoping we can get him back as soon as possible,” Mikhail said after the game. “… Injuries are always going to happen, but I think it's part of the game, and being able to put on a show for the fans and kind of show them a preview into the season is what really matters.”

Mikhail, a former four-star recruit, put on a show all offseason and could be in line to be the early-season starter. It is currently unclear how long Sanford will be out, but his injury will certainly be on the mind of the Aggies’ coaching staff.

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