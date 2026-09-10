The Number Texas A&M's Defense Wants to Keep as Low as Possible vs. Arizona State

With Week 1 jitters out of the way for Texas A&M football, its focus now shifts to its formidable Big 12 opponent, Arizona State, which will be upset-minded from the first snap to the last on Saturday at Kyle Field.

Luckily for the Aggies, their depth provides a strategic advantage, but the Sun Devils will pose a far greater challenge than Missouri State did a week ago.

Arizona State completely dismantled Morgan State in its opener, sending six touchdowns sailing through the air while its ground attack rumbled four more scores into the end zone. But like A&M, lesser competition can only tell you so much about the state and capability of a football program.

While the Sun Devils have a well-rounded offense that put out over 600 yards in Week 1, the Aggies' defense held their opponent to under 100 total yards and pitched a shutout. Replicating that performance would be in the Maroon and White's best interest, but the yards-after-catch is the number they will really need to lockdown for another victory.

Beware of the YAC attack

Arizona State receiver Omarion Miller (4) breaks away from Morgan State Bears safety Raquane Matthews (6) at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Aggies' defense will have its hands full against such a stout and dynamic wide receiver corps, even if it were to have half of its performance from a week ago. Against Morgan State, Arizona State had 432 yards through the air, but that isn't even the most impressive part of the performance.

Of those yards, the vast majority came after the catch, as simple checkdown throws turned into huge gains and sprints to the end zone. The Sun Devils had three receivers go over 100 yards in their first game of action, including running back Grayson Rigdon, who caught just two passes for two scores and 110 yards.

Stats like these spell certain doom for defenses that can't tackle in open space or get to the quarterback in time, but the Aggies have proven themselves as a capable secondary in their opener after holding Missouri State to under 40 yards through the air.

But still, that is much easier said than done when it comes to Power 4 offenses taking on other Power 4 defenses, so A&M will need the best of its starters to halt Arizona State's advance. Starting defensive backs Dezz Ricks and Julio Humphrey will have their first tests of the 2026 season, but their counterparts will have to work in league with them should they achieve victory.

Team captain safeties Dalton Brooks and Marcus Ratcliffe hold down the fort in the secondary, but Arizona State wide receivers Omarion Miller and Reed Harris are two big-bodied targets that have the chance to make plays on 50/50 balls and (evidently against Morgan State) book it to the house if tackling is undisciplined.

Head coach Mike Elko has praised his defensive backs in the offseason and has raved about them being among the best he has had in his time at A&M, but they will need to keep pushing the same defensive agenda even when depth pieces come in for some action.

Safety Myles Davis is a young player who is finally getting his chance at making meaningful plays during the season, while Tennessee transfer Rickey Gibson III is set to make his prescence felt should the Aggies call his number.

Ultimately, confidence steers towards the Maroon and White, who have home-field advantage, a deep roster and Southeastern Conference experience, but games aren't won on paper. Should the Aggies succeed, it will take limiting the Sun Devil wide receivers' advances after the catch and keeping the ball carrier in front of them.

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