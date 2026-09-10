Texas A&M's Biggest Advantage Against Arizona State Isn't Marcel Reed

It feels like anytime an SEC team schedules a Power 4 non-conference game early in the season, the analysis seems to begin and end with the quarterbacks.

The quarterback is indeed the most important position in the sport, and it will be a deciding factor in most games.

Yet, while the Texas A&M Aggies boast the edge over Arizona State on paper in the matchup between Marcel Reed and Cutter Boley, another advantage in College Station isn’t being talked about: the Mike Elko defense.

Mix of New & Returning Faces

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Anto Saka (14) applies pressure during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn’t much that can be taken out of the Aggies 50-0 season opener versus Missouri State. The Bears were severely overmatched, and a dominant performance was to be expected on both sides of the ball from the Aggies.

But that isn’t to say the dominance of the Texas A&M defense shouldn’t be overlooked. The Aggies didn’t mess around with their proverbial food defensively. They held Missouri State to under 100 total yards and surrendered just four first downs.

Thirty of those yards came through the air while the other 37 came on the ground—a good start for both the pass and rushing defense.

However, as they prepare to host Arizona State, they face their first true challenge. Under head coach Kenny Dillingham, the Sun Devils have put together some formidable offenses.

Back in 2024, in Dillingham’s second season in charge, he presided over the nation’s No. 30 scoring offense and No. 20 ground game. Even after a step back in the scoring offense last season, Dillingham has still proven successful at guiding offenses.

Yet, Saturday’s matchup favors Texas A&M’s defense. However, the Sun Devils can still attack in a few ways, even after losing the likes of running back Raleek Brown and quarterback Sam Leavitt to the transfer portal, along with Jordyn Tyson to the NFL. Dillingham’s offense still looks like one that will try to run the football to set up its big-play passing game.

While the run defense hasn’t been the strength of Elko’s defenses since arriving in College Station, this style could fall into their hands. With the returning production and talent in the secondary, Texas A&M’s passing defense could force Arizona State into being one-dimensional.

Taking away Cutter Boley’s ability to find explosive plays downfield, thus shrinking the field and forcing them to run the football no matter the situation, could be A&M’s path to success.

Texas A&M and Arizona State kick off at 11:00 AM from Kyle Field this Saturday.

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