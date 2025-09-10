These 3 Notre Dame Players Could Have Impact vs. Texas A&M Aggies
For the Texas A&M Aggies, playing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the third week of the season in 2025 is different compared to the opening weekend, as they welcomed them to College Station last year.
Now, with the chance to get their feet wet, they will travel to South Bend in hopes of getting the marquee win the program has been desperately looking for lately and showing that the times are changing under head coach Mike Elko.
It won't be easy, though, with a hostile environment and three key players for Marcus Freeman's team, which will be looking for its first win of the season in the highly anticipated top-25 matchup.
Key Offensive Players
Perhaps one of the most electric running backs in all of college football is found in the Fighting Irish's backfield, in Jeremiyah Love. He finished the 2024 season rushing for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns on 163 carries. More impressively, though, he averaged an absurd 6.9 yards per carry. He's also a lethal option in the passing game, catching 28 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns.
The trick for the Aggies will be not letting the running game flourish for the Irish, who struggled to run the ball in their 27-24 loss to Miami in week one. Love finished with 10 carries for just 33 yards, but caught four passes out of the backfield for 26 yards.
Compare that to last season when the Aggies played the Irish, Love only caught one pass for three yards, but rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Limiting his explosiveness will be tough, but the Hurricanes may have laid out a blueprint on how to do it.
Key Defensive Players
The Fighting Irish will bring a talented secondary into the game, headlined by one of the best cornerbacks in the league, Leonard Moore, and talented transfer safety Jalen Stroman. The duo could be a nightmare matchup for a receiver's core that is trying to improve from where they were last season.
Moore is widely considered one of the best coverage corners in college football, despite only being a sophomore this season. After a fantastic freshman campaign, where he finished with 34 solo tackles, 11 passes defended, two interceptions and two forced fumbles, he will be even better this season.
Stroman transferred from Virginia Tech and was the Irish's starting safety in the week one showdown against the Hurricanes. He led the team in tackles with nine total and six solo. His experience at the college football level has made him one of the best defensive minds on the field. Finding success against the two won't be easy for Marcel Reed, but it's the difference in winning this game.
The Aggies will travel to South Bend to take on the Fighting Irish Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m. CT.