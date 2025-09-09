Previewing Matchups With Texas A&M’s Top WRs vs. Notre Dame’s Elite Secondary
“That is something we are going to see on Saturday.”
Those were the words of Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver when asked about how his position group matches up against Notre Dame’s elite secondary.
While his response didn’t offer much in the way of specifics, the numbers tell a more revealing story. Here’s what to watch for as A&M’s offensive attack faces the Irish’s dynamic pass defense:
Leonard Moore vs. KC Concepcion
Notre Dame is known for leaning on man coverage and taking away the opponent’s top receivers. And they have the personnel for it, boasting the third best secondary per PFF.
For the Aggies, Craver believes their top receiver is his KC Concepcion.
“He's got the ranking, and everyone knows about him, so when you go into the game, you already know about him,” Craver said. “For me, I don't really have a lot of film, so they kind of shift on him first. I get going early, and then we just play off each other.”
While Craver leads the team with 13 catches for 236 yards, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has likely zeroed in on Concepcion as the primary threat. Fortunately for the Irish, they have the ultra-talented cornerback Leonard Moore ready to shadow him.
Ranked as the top cornerback for the 2025 season by PFF, Moore is one of college football’s premier players. As a freshman, he was the third-most-valuable corner in the sport according to PFF’s wins above average metric, trailing only first-rounders Jahdae Barron and Travis Hunter.
On Saturday, one of college football’s top receivers will face one of the game’s elite defenders. Concepcion is already off to a strong start with his 145 yards and four total touchdowns, but the Saturday primetime matchup will tell the true story.
DaVonta Smith vs. Mario Craver
With Moore most likely tasked with following No. 7 around, it will be up to Alabama transfer DaVonta Smith to cover Craver. So far this season, every corner has failed.
Craver is the first Aggie receiver to record back-to-back 100-yard games since Evan Stewart in 2022. Extending that streak to three will be a taller task against Smith, who typically lines up as the slot corner, Craver’s preferred position.
Last season, Smith was one of just five SEC corners to earn a 70.0-plus grade in both coverage and run defense, according to PFF. Those numbers will get put to the test against A&M’s leading receiver.
Other Matchups
Craver and Concepcion aren’t the only Aggie threats. Terry Bussey and Ashton Bethel-Roman have shown promising signs early in the season, providing depth and big-play potential.
The Irish are similarly deep at cornerback, with returning starter Adon Shuler. A&M fans may recall him from last year’s opener, where he recorded one of the two interceptions on Conner Weigman.
In a game where a single deep play could shift momentum, the showdown between A&M’s wideouts and Notre Dame’s secondary is sure to draw the attention of the college football world.