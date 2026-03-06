Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion Gives Himself a Surprising Player Comparison

It is no secret that Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion was one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the country in 2025. Earning consensus All-American honors, he emerged as a top wideout.

Concepcion's prospect profile could warrant a first-round pick in April, as teams are always looking to add talent to the passing game.

Concepcion has a high view of his game, and in the lead up to the 2026 NFL Draft, he gave himself an eye-catching player comparison.

KC Concepcion Compares His Game to an NFL Superstar

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion takes a moment before the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Appearing on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” Concepcion was asked which players he models his game after. He couldn't name just one player, comparing different stages of his game to different players.

“After the catch, I try and play like Ja’Marr Chase,” Concepcion said. “I would say releases, I like to watch Davante Adams; top of the route, I like to study Justin Jefferson.”

Chase, Adams and Jefferson are among the top wide receivers in the NFL, and these traits are often considered signatures of their playing style. Concepcion showed that he is a student of the game, trying to take parts of the best of the best.

One of Concepcion’s key traits is his play after the catch. He is a twitchy, athletic player who can make defenders miss and break tackles in the open field. His 440 yards after the catch ranked sixth in the SEC, and his 14 missed tackles forced were tied for seventh.

Likewise, Chase is a hassle to take down in the open field. He has a similar size profile (6'0", 205 pounds) as Concepcion (6'0", 196 pounds) and is a difference-maker with the ball in his hands. He had 648 yards after the catch and 23 missed tackles forced, both second among wide receivers.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

One area where Concepcion improved considerably in 2025 was in contested-catch situations. He said he studied Jefferson's play at the catch point, one of the best circus catchers in the NFL. Last season, Concepcion had 10 contested catches, tied for third in the SEC, on 15 targets.

In his first two seasons, his contested-catch rate was sub-40%, showing remarkable improvement. However, Concepcion still struggles with concentration drops, a common trait among receivers who too quickly transition into runners, including Chase. He dropped 19 passes in three seasons in college.

Concepcion may not be able to win on the outside the same way Adams does, who is capable of playing every wide receiver role at the NFL level, but he can win with his short-area quickness and separation ability. These are hallmark traits of Adams’ game, especially in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers.

As the NFL Draft approaches, Concepcion’s hype may continue to rise. He recently gained attention for his excellence at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, commanding the podium during his media availability. He should continue to meet with teams and emerge as one of the premier pass-catching talents in this cycle.

Chase and Jefferson were first-round picks, and Adams was drafted just outside the top 50. Concepcion could be a first-rounder in this year’s draft, following in the footsteps of other talented receivers.