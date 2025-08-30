Texas A&M Aggies vs UTSA Roadrunners: Live Game Updates, Aggies lead 7-0
Texas A&M and UTSA fans rejoice! The 2025 college football season is officially here, and both teams will kick off their respective campaigns in a night game at the highly-regarded Kyle Field.
The two squads will be facing off for the first time since Texas A&M interviewed UTSA coach Jeff Traylor for its vacant head coach position following the firing of Jimbo Fisher. Traylor participated in a 90-minute Zoom interview and eventually was one of three finalists for the position.
Traylor became somewhat of a household name in the Lone Star State after he had turned UTSA around and compiled a 46-20 record, the most wins and best winning percentage (.697) by a coach in program history. In December 2023, Texas A&M announced Mike Elko as its head coach, and now Traylor is out for revenge on the school he knows so well.
About the Matchup
In a Monday press conference, Traylor was asked about his relationship with the program.
“Much respect for that place,” Traylor said. “Just taking all three kids to orientation, never waited in one line. Everybody’s as nice as could possibly be. You see what the big deal is about Texas A&M. Much respect for that place.”
UTSA’s strength heading into 2025 is its offense. Last season, the Roadrunners ranked fourth in the AAC in total scoring with 33.2 points per game. They ranked second in their conference in yards per game, putting up an impressive 452.5 yards per game. At the heart of their passing attack is quarterback Owen McCown, who completed 294 of 467 passes for 3,424 yards and 25 touchdowns, to finish as the fourth-best passer in the AAC. On the ground, UTSA found itself in the middle of the pack after it averaged 169.2 yards per game and 21 touchdowns on the season.
McCown will lead his Roadrunners against the Aggies' defense, who finished 12th in the SEC after allowing an average of 367.3 yards per game in 2024. Through the air, they let up a 13th-ranked 232.2 points per game, a 13th-ranked 20 touchdowns and forced a third-ranked 16 interceptions.
Offensively, the Aggies ranked ninth in the high-powered SEC and averaged 405.8 yards per game. A&M held the second-best rushing attack in the conference, averaging 195.5 yards per game and scoring 27 touchdowns. Through the air, the Aggies ranked 13th. They averaged 210.3 passing yards a game and recorded 19 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, something that will likely give the completely rebuilt Roadrunners’ defense a hard time.
Live Updates
The Texas A&M Aggies will receive the opening kickoff to start the ballgame.
First Quarter
Wide receiver KC Concepcion gets involved with a 15-yard reception to pick up a first down. A holding call on guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams was a fatal blow to the Aggies, and ultimately derailed the drive. A&M punts.
Change of possession
The Roadrunners start their drive on the 35 yard line after Tyler White’s punt is fair-caught. Texas A&M puts pressure on UTSA QB Owen McCown and forces a three-and-out.
Change of possession
A&M punts on a three-and-out after quarterback Marcel Reed is just short of the line-to-gain on a third-down scamper.
Change of possession
The Roadrunners pick up a first down on a Robert Henry Jr. run, but the Aggies’ pressure is too much on McCown. Aggies force a punt.
Change of possession
KC Concepcion returns the punt back 80 yards for the first Texas A&M touchdown of the year.
Texas A&M 7, UTSA 0, 7:20 1Q
Change of possession
McCown throws for a first down to tight end Houston Thomas for a 16-yard gain. Henry picks up yet another first down on a 21-yard rush. Texas A&M holds up and forces a field goal try, kick is good.
Texas A&M 7, UTSA 3, 1:53 1Q
Change of possession
Texas A&M wide receiver Terry Bussey returns the kickoff to the 37-yard line. Reed rifles a pass over the middle, complete for a first down. On the very next play, Reed sails a pass over the head of a wide-open Concepcion. A three-yard gain by Amari Daniels runs out the quarter.
Second Quarter
Daniels’ third-down run, that would have been good for a first, was brought back by a holding call on center Mark Nabou Jr. On 3rd and 17, Reed hit Concepcion on a well-run in to pick up the first. Marcel Reed finds Mississippi State transfer wide receiver Mario Craver on a screen pass for a Texas A&M touchdown. PAT is good.
Texas A&M 14, UTSA 3, 13:13 2Q
Change of possession
UTSA strings together two first downs on the ground. On 3rd and 7, the Roadrunners gain 18 on a well-designed RPO. Henry finds the endzone for the first time for the Roadrunners on a 15-yard scamper. PAT is good.
Texas A&M 14, UTSA 10, 8:33, Q2
Change of possession