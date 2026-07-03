5 Texas A&M Players Who Could Decide the Aggies' Season

The Texas A&M Aggies head into their third year under head coach Mike Elko and enter the 2026 season with lofty expectations of being projected to be one of the top teams in the SEC and a contender for the College Football Playoff.

A lot of the expectations put on the Aggies for the upcoming season, whether it be from Aggie fans or from college football analysts, are based on the talent that Texas A&M has on its roster headed into 2026.

In order for the Aggies to either meet or exceed those expectations, many of the top players for Texas A&M will have to have big seasons for the Aggies. Here's a look at five of those players who will ultimately decide how far the Aggies go in 2026.

Marcel Reed, QB

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Tae Johnson (9) defends during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The choice for the more important player for the Aggies 2026 season is an obvious one, but it's the correct choice: quarterback Marcel Reed. Reed showed many times that he can will the Aggies to a victory, becoming a realistic Heisman Trophy candidate late in the 2025 season.

Reed is the de facto leader of the Aggies as the team's starting quarterback, and after the progress he showed in 2025, if the signal-caller takes another step for Texas A&M, his season could be much bigger, and the Aggies could go deeper in the College Football Playoff.

Anto Saka, EDGE

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) runs the ball past Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Anto Saka (4) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Incoming transfer edge rusher Anto Saka could be just as impactful on the defensive side of the ball as Reed is offensively. Saka was one of the top gets for Elko out of the transfer portal, as the former Northwestern Wildcat totaled 41 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks in three seasons.

The Aggies will be looking for a game-changing edge rusher after losing Cashius Howell to the NFL, and Saka will be looked to be an immediate starter on the Texas A&M defensive line as a player who has plenty of experience at the Power 4 level.

Rueben Owens II, RB

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs with the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies are losing two key pieces of their backfield in running backs Le'Veon Moss and EJ Smith, both of whom exhausted their eligibility after the 2025 season. The Aggies need somebody to step up and carry the bulk of the work in the running back room, and Rueben Owens II will be in prime position to do so.

After returning from a season-ending injury in 2024, Owens II came back and helped the Aggies' running back room a season ago, recording 639 rushing yards on 119 carries and adding 130 yards through the air.

While the biggest question surrounding the running back is his health, if he can stay available, Owens II will be a big part of what the Aggies do offensively.

Mario Craver, WR

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas (6) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Mario Craver became a big piece of the Aggies' passing offense in his first year with the squad after transferring in ahead of the 2025 season. Craver ended the season with 59 receptions for 917 yards and four touchdowns.

Now that Craver heads into his second season with the program, he has familiarity with both the Texas A&M scheme and Reed as his quarterback. The wide receiver will be looked at to step into the WR1 role of KC Concepcion, who departed for the NFL, and create one of the top wide receiver tandems with incoming transfer Isaiah Horton.

Dezz Ricks, CB

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Dezz Ricks is now a veteran in the Aggies' secondary room as he heads into his third season in College Station. Since arriving in Aggieland, Ricks has been a key contributor to the secondary, playing in 26 games with 22 starts under his belt.

Now with multiple seasons in Elko's system, Ricks will be looked to step up and be one of the Aggies top cornerbacks and a leader in the secondary that will have new and returning faces.

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