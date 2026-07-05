3 Reasons Why Texas A&M Might Have Its Best Defense of the SEC Era

Mike Elko has become one of the most talented defensive minds of this generation of college football. Whether it was with Wake Forest, Notre Dame, Duke or either of his stints with Texas A&M, his system has elevated teams and their players alike.

The Aggies had multiple defensive players selected in the 2026 NFL draft, including unanimous All-American edge rusher Cashius Howell. Elko and his first-year defensive coordinator, Lyle Hemphill, will have the challenge of improving the defense while losing several starters.

Despite this, Texas A&M’s defense could be excellent again in 2026 as the Aggies push for their first trip to an SEC Championship Game.

Why Texas A&M’s Defense Will Excel in 2026

Experience Matters

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks motions during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elko is the difference-maker for the Aggies. Between his success as a recruiter, a play-caller and a culture-setter, he has transformed Texas A&M’s program in just a few short years. This is what has made the Aggies unrecognizable from the Jimbo Fisher era.

He also has proven he knows how to coach a productive defense. Over the last five seasons, his defenses have averaged nearly 35 sacks per season while allowing about 20 points per game. This is enough to set any team up for success.

School (Year) Yards per Game Points per Game Total Sacks Texas A&M (2025) 307.4 21.0 43.0 Texas A&M (2024) 367.3 22.2 25.0 Duke (2023) 352.7 19.0 29.0 Duke (2022) 378.5 22.1 36.0 Texas A&M (2021) 328.6 15.9 40.0

The Aggies are entering Year 3 under Elko and should only continue to hit their stride. By the end of Elko’s four-year tenure as Texas A&M’s defensive coordinator, the program’s defense was among the best in the country. This time, he has his fingerprints across the roster — both the players and the coaching staff.

Most of the defense consists of veteran playmakers or those whom Elko had a hand in recruiting. Cornerback Dezz Ricks is a former Alabama transfer with 22 starts over the last two seasons at Texas A&M.

Defensive backs Julio Humphrey (Georgia), Marcus Ratcliffe (San Diego State) and Jordan Shaw (Indiana/Washington) are other veterans who were formerly transfer portal additions during the Elko era. Meanwhile, defensive tackle DJ Hicks has played 37 games for the Aggies, and linebacker Daymion Sandford has played 39.

The Aggies have experience across the defensive depth chart. Some players have been waiting their turn, while others were savvy additions in the transfer portal.

Smart Transfer Portal Additions

Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee looks at Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Anto Saka during a run in the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Defensive lineman Anto Saka could be one of the biggest additions Texas A&M made in the 2026 offseason; he is one of several important players the Aggies added in the transfer portal after losing multiple starters.

The defensive line was one area that particularly required attention. Three Texas A&M defensive linemen were selected in the first 100 picks of the 2026 NFL draft, and the Aggies needed players who could make immediate impacts.

Saka is a candidate to lead the Aggies in sacks, but Elko has not always needed All-American edge rushers to get sacks. His aggressive defensive play-calling creates sack opportunities for everyone on the roster. This makes depth such an important piece of the puzzle.

In addition to Saka, the Aggies added defensive linemen CJ Mims from North Carolina and Angelo McCullom from Illinois, who will help plug the middle of the field. Tulsa linebacker Ray Coney will be a playmaker in every phase. Defensive backs Tawfiq Byard from Colorado and Rickey Gibson III from Tennessee will also bring experience to a deep position group.

Turnovers Will Return

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson intercepts a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Amari Niblack (84) during the third quarter at Kyle Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The cornerback and safety rooms are deep and full of experienced players. This discipline will be important as Texas A&M tries to forget what was a poor season of turnover luck in 2025. With just three interceptions last season, the Aggies were uncharacteristic of a typical Elko defense.

School (Year) Interceptions Forced Fumbles Forced Texas A&M (2025) 3 11 Texas A&M (2024) 16 7 Duke (2023) 10 6 Duke (2022) 10 17 Texas A&M (2021) 10 6

The last time an Elko-coached defense failed to force double-digit interceptions in a season was 2018, his first season as Texas A&M’s defensive coordinator. To some degree, 2025’s low total can be deemed low-end variance, with a regression to the mean destined for 2026.

Elko’s aggressive coaching style will give the Aggies opportunities to force turnovers, but they will have to convert. If they do, it could put them in a good position to contend for an SEC title.

Ratcliffe returns for the 2026 season; he caught three interceptions in 2024 and should be productive again in his senior season. Sanford also forced multiple fumbles last season, though he will miss the start of the season due to injury.

If the Aggies can use their experience and talent to reverse the turnover luck, the defense could be one of the program’s best in a while.

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