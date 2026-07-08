One Texas A&M Aggie Named Top-100 Player in College Football

Fresh off the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance, there is optimism that the wait for another chance won’t be long for the Texas A&M Aggies.

For all the talk about what the Aggies lost from last season, like all but one of their starting offensive linemen, star edge rusher Cashius Howell, and linebacker Taurean York, among others. Texas A&M also has much returning, like quarterback Marcel Reed and his star wide receiver Mario Craver.

That doesn’t even mention the transfer portal additions of edge rusher Anto Saka and receiver Isaiah Horton.

The Aggies are sure to have one of the sport’s most talented rosters, although, according to Pro Football Focus, it will feature only one top-100 player in college football.

The Aggies’ Next First-Round Pick?

“His 82.7 receiving grade and 3.25 yards per route run led all qualified SEC wide receivers,” PFF writes. “Craver is the Aggies’ best player, and he’ll be relied upon for elite production this season.”

Sharing receptions with an NFL first-round receiver, Kevin Concepcion, Craver went from a role player at Mississippi State to a star in College Station. Playing in 12 games, Craver was two yards shy of tying Concepcion for the team lead in receiving yards, finishing with 917 yards and four touchdowns on 59 receptions.

After leading with 21.6 yards per reception in his freshman season at Mississippi State, Craver proved that he could be a full-time explosive outlet. His 15.54 yards per catch last season ranked inside the top-30 among all receivers.

"Last season really put a staple in my confidence," Craver said back in the spring. "It really showed me who I am and showed me the ball player I am. The value that I can bring to this program and me just being a great team guy for this team."

Now, after being a surprise of the season, Craver returns for his junior year as a known quantity. He already boasts a strong rapport with Reed and will look to take advantage of that, as he could become the first Aggie receiver to record a 1,000-yard season since Josh Reynolds did it back in 2016.

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