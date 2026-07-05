How Big Of A Season Could Texas A&M Running Back Rueben Owens II Actually Have?

Rueben Owens II has found himself in a prime position for the 2026 season as he steps into the position of Texas A&M's starting running back. He was previously the RB2 in College Station, filling in only when former Aggie Le'Veon Moss was injured last year.

The former five-star recruit out of El Campo, Texas, who racked up over 7,000 rushing yards in high school, is finally fully in the clear with the Lisfranc foot injury that he suffered in 2024 and that derailed his early career as an Aggie. In 2025, he had a very encouraging campaign as an essential asset to the playoff berth that Texas A&M was given.

However, college football fans question if Owens is ready for the opportunity he has been given, and if he can truly live up to the hype and expectations of the 12th Man. Still, the fans in Aggieland are standing behind their guy, claiming he has the potential to emerge as one of the premier "bell-cow" running backs in the SEC, and possibly a top-tier prospect for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Owens' Ceiling and Floor

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In order to understand what Owens is capable of in 2026, you must look back at his production in 2025. Splitting time and stepping into a featured role, Owens proved his durability and efficiency across 12 games, recording an impressive 639 rushing yards on 119 carries, 5.37 yards per carry, five rushing touchdowns, and 130 receiving yards on 13 catches.

Now that Owens has recovered from his foot injury and earned the starting position, his legitimate ceiling is 1,100 total yards and double-digit total touchdowns across rushing and receiving. His floor, which truly isn't much of a floor, are the exact numbers he put up last season. This is incredible news for the 12th Man because Owens will not regress next season; instead, he has only room to grow over the offseason.

The only drawback to Owens' upcoming season as RB1 is his predictability. In many cases, when a newer running back steps up and splits time, defenses are less prepared to face him, which leaves room for explosive plays and critical production. In this case, Owens benefited from that last year, and is much more predictable this season by circumstance.

Still, you can expect big things from Owens as long as head coach Mike Elko and, of course, the team captain Marcel Reed continue to put him into situations for success as they did in 2025.

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