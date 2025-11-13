This Running Back Was Critical in Texas A&M's Win over Missouri
When running back Le'Veon Moss was injured in Texas A&M football's victory over Florida, there were serious questions of who was poised to step up in his place. However, those questions were answered quickly as running back Rueben Owens II has filled in his predecessors' shoes with extreme efficiency.
The El Campo native didn't skip a beat against the Missouri Tigers, as he and his squad overcame another slow start to lay a 200-yard rushing beating on their old Big 12 foes. Owens, who missed nearly the entire 2024 campaign, has emerged as one of the top backs in the Southeastern Conference.
The redshirt sophomore is slated to be the starter for head coach Mike Elko next year, but this season is far from over, and Owens shone bright in the RB1 spotlight against Missouri.
The Next Great Aggie Running Back?
A&M has a strong track record of dominant SEC running backs, from Trayveon Williams to De'Von Achane, the running game has been the staple of the Aggies' offense for years. But with offensive coordinator Collin Klein calling plays, there's far more to the offensive attack than just running the ball.
Enter Owens, a rusher who has just as much skill catching the ball as running it. He showed off his versatility, hauling in a pair of passes for 10 yards while adding 102 yards on the ground. This is his second time eclipsing the 100-yard mark, and the second time doing so with Moss sidelined.
Owens found the end zone twice against the Tigers, sending the home crowd packing in the fourth quarter when his 57-yard touchdown put the nail in the coffin for Missouri's College Football Playoff hopes. Moreover, he clocked in over 20 miles per hour in that scoring run, a testament to his ability to burst free and make big plays at the second level.
The Aggies' have themselves a five-headed monster when Moss returns, and when that happens, it'll be no shock to see he and Owens sharing the heaviest load of carries. The running back room, known as "The Stable" thanks to associate head coach Trooper Taylor, is an unselfish unit, ready to take on any opponent with one of the greatest depths at the position.
Unquestionable talent and a little bit of luck has put Owens right in the spotlight of a top-tier college offense, and South Carolina should take care as to not underestimate what he is capable of.