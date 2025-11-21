This Star Texas A&M Defender Simply Cannot Be Stopped
Ten games into the 2025 season, Texas A&M football has made history through leaps and bounds. From their highest-ranked road win in over 40 years to the greatest comeback in school history, the Aggies have found new ways to win every week in often daring fashion.
The Maroon and White have had one of their strongest supporting casts in the past three decades, with players like quarterback Marcel Reed and wide receiver KC Concepcion taking the A&M offense by storm as they have rattled off 30 points in all but one of their games.
With the defense, on the other hand, the Aggies have been led by star defensive end Cashius Howell, a man who has skyrocketed up draft boards and onto the national spotlight, and it was there against the Gamecocks where he showed off what he's made of.
One-Man Wrecking Crew
Like a heat-seeking missile, Howell was a key difference maker against the Gamecocks, where his versatility has benefited him greatly as he can assume a hybrid role in coverage as well as rushing the passer.
When facing quarterback LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina offense, the Missouri native flexed his muscle in more way than one, as he batted down a whopping three passes, bringing his total for the season up to six.
Two of those batted passes were on consecutive plays, where he almost played himself into a pick-six which very well could've changed the course of the game earlier than anticipated. But when the Aggies needed him most, Howell was ready for the challenge.
With the game on the line in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter, Howell stepped up to bat in a third-down situation, charging through the Gamecock offensive line to corral Sellers and drop him to the ground for a loss. This was first and only sack of the game, keeping him atop the Southeastern Conference leaderboard and ranking him second nationally.
Following Howell's critical tackle, Sellers and the Gamecocks were down to one last play of desperation, clinging to the hope of an upset win. But like many times before, the Aggies' resolve was far too much to overcome.
As Sellers was forced out of the pocket, all of his throwing option were covered up downfield, forcing the once-Heisman hopeful to try and take matters into his own hands. He rushed to the sidelines, hoping to dart up and pick up 12 critical yards, but was instead met by the SEC's most prolific pass rusher for the final time.