All Aggies

This Star Texas A&M Defender Simply Cannot Be Stopped

As a four-time SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week, this Texas A&M Aggies pass rusher refused to shy away when he was needed most against South Carolina.

Noah Ruiz

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts after a defensive play during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts after a defensive play during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ten games into the 2025 season, Texas A&M football has made history through leaps and bounds. From their highest-ranked road win in over 40 years to the greatest comeback in school history, the Aggies have found new ways to win every week in often daring fashion.

The Maroon and White have had one of their strongest supporting casts in the past three decades, with players like quarterback Marcel Reed and wide receiver KC Concepcion taking the A&M offense by storm as they have rattled off 30 points in all but one of their games.

With the defense, on the other hand, the Aggies have been led by star defensive end Cashius Howell, a man who has skyrocketed up draft boards and onto the national spotlight, and it was there against the Gamecocks where he showed off what he's made of.

One-Man Wrecking Crew

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) defends in coverage
Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Like a heat-seeking missile, Howell was a key difference maker against the Gamecocks, where his versatility has benefited him greatly as he can assume a hybrid role in coverage as well as rushing the passer.

When facing quarterback LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina offense, the Missouri native flexed his muscle in more way than one, as he batted down a whopping three passes, bringing his total for the season up to six.

Two of those batted passes were on consecutive plays, where he almost played himself into a pick-six which very well could've changed the course of the game earlier than anticipated. But when the Aggies needed him most, Howell was ready for the challenge.

With the game on the line in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter, Howell stepped up to bat in a third-down situation, charging through the Gamecock offensive line to corral Sellers and drop him to the ground for a loss. This was first and only sack of the game, keeping him atop the Southeastern Conference leaderboard and ranking him second nationally.

Following Howell's critical tackle, Sellers and the Gamecocks were down to one last play of desperation, clinging to the hope of an upset win. But like many times before, the Aggies' resolve was far too much to overcome.

As Sellers was forced out of the pocket, all of his throwing option were covered up downfield, forcing the once-Heisman hopeful to try and take matters into his own hands. He rushed to the sidelines, hoping to dart up and pick up 12 critical yards, but was instead met by the SEC's most prolific pass rusher for the final time.

manual

Published
Noah Ruiz
NOAH RUIZ

Noah Ruiz is a journalist for Texas A&M Aggies on SI from New Braunfels, Texas. He is a senior sport management major with minors in business and Spanish at Texas A&M, where his lifelong passion for A&M football has been taken to new heights. He is also a writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion, where he has experience covering football, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball and soccer.

Home/Football