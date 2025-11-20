Heisman Frontrunner Fernando Mendoza Has Interesting Relationship With Marcel Reed
The Heisman Trophy race this season is shaping up to be pretty heated.
Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza has found himself as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, with Ohio State’s Julian Sayin and Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed not far behind.
With the all buzz surrounding the trio of quarterbacks, Mendoza revealed he and Reed have built a relationship that will likely reunite in New York come December during a recent Q&A event.
“Marcel and I were able to train for a weekend over the summer, and he was a great guy,” Mendoza said. “I know his success at Texas A&M, and he was one of the emerging college superstars, and I was able to see it on the field. When we were playing and training on the field together, we were having not only a great time, but I was able to see what a fantastic player he is.”
Mendoza is currently ahead of Reed in Heisman odds, marked at -110 by BetMGM. He has recorded 2,641 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, five interceptions, 73 percent completion and 62 carries for 216 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
“After we worked out, we actually stayed at the same quarterback trainer's house together, and it was great,” Mendoza said. “Playing NCAA together, the video game, talking, hanging out -- he's just a really good and genuine guy, and what you see is what you get with Marcel. It's not some type of persona or front that he puts on. He is really just a genuine and nice guy.”
Reed has also been dominant on the field, and is arguably one great game away from dethroning Mendoza as the favorite, currently sitting at +550 according to BetMGM. Reed has accumulated 2,632 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, eight interceptions, 61.5 percent completion and 76 carries for 391 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
“That's someone I've been so excited to see his success because obviously he's a great football player,” Mendoza said. “He's in the Heisman talks, and his team is doing fantastic at A&M, but also just what a great guy he is as a person. That's a guy that I would like to hang out with, that I would like to hang out with again, whether it's just getting dinner. Whether you play football or not, that's a guy you'd like to hang out with and kick it with.”
If either one of the training partners get to hoist the Heisman at the end of the year, expect the duo to be excited for each other.