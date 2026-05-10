This Team Is the Worst Matchup for Texas A&M’s Defense in 2026

Texas A&M’s defense was among the best in the nation in 2025. The Aggies notably wrecked games with their defensive front, ranking first in third downs allowed and fourth in sacks. When they knew what the offense needed, they were ready to strike.

However, the defense was not flawless. There is one clear weakness to the Aggies’ defensive scheme, and it was apparent in the College Football Playoff loss to the Miami Hurricanes. As Texas A&M looks ahead to the 2026 season, one team should stand out as a threat to exploit it.

Why Missouri Is Texas A&M’s Worst Defensive Matchup

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy runs the ball during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In short, there is one reason the Aggies’ defense matches up poorly with the Missouri Tigers: Ahmad Hardy. The 5’10” running back was a Consensus All-American and Doak Walker Award finalist, earning SEC Newcomer of the Year honors after transferring from Louisiana-Monroe.

The All-SEC running back ran for 1,560 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. He forced 89 missed tackles, which ranked second in the country and was just four fewer than his 93 the previous season.

Hardy and Missouri’s offense could be an issue for the Aggies, who had a spotty run defense at times last season. Texas A&M was 78th in EPA (expected points added) allowed per play on rush attempts, and it notably struggled to stop explosive plays on the ground.

Week Opponent Rushes of 10+ Yards Week 1 UTSA 6 Week 3 Notre Dame 7 Week 8 Arkansas 10 Week 11 Missouri 7 Week 12 South Carolina 7 Week 14 Texas 9 CFP First Round Miami (FL) 7

In many ways, this is not a flaw but rather a symptom of the design. The Aggies have one of the most aggressive defenses in the country. That is what made them so dominant on third downs and obvious passing situations.

However, it is also why Texas A&M was third in total tackles for loss last season. The defense prioritizes an aggressive approach to run defense. Defensively, the Aggies ranked in the third percentile in rush explosiveness but in the 65th percentile in stuff rate, according to Game on Paper.

Texas A&M Aggies safety Bryce Anderson celebrates after stopping a two-point conversion during the first quarter against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

When facing Texas A&M in 2025, Hardy ran the ball 13 times for 109 yards. He dominated with about 8.4 yards per carry, but Missouri faced an early deficit. The Aggies led for over three-quarters of the game and spent most of the game down three possessions.

Hardy was not the only Tigers running back whom the Aggies struggled to contain. Redshirt sophomore Jamal Roberts ran the ball 17 times for 110 yards, averaging over six yards per carry.

Texas A&M benefitted heavily from Beau Pribula’s injury, which sidelined him in Week 11. Backup quarterback Matt Zollers struggled tremendously, completing seven of his 22 passes for 77 yards — a QBR of 16.8. He also fumbled the ball twice.

Pribula left in the transfer portal, and Mizzou brought in former Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons. The rising redshirt junior opened last season as the Rebels’ starter under center, and he has an intriguing background as a high school baseball player. He is already slated as the Week 1 starter for the Tigers.

Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts dives forward against Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Between Hardy and Roberts, Missouri has one of the best running back duos in the SEC, and potentially the most dangerous on Texas A&M’s schedule.

The Aggies benefitted from facing a hampered Missouri offense in 2025. Texas A&M has dominated Missouri in recent seasons, but don't allow last season's outcome to influence this season's expectations. The Tigers are better suited for a rematch with the Aggies, and the run defense better be prepared for the challenge ahead.

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