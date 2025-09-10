This Texas A&M WR Is Already Chasing School History
Year Two in the Elko Era for Texas A&M football has been defined by its ability to throw the football.
This offseason, Elko's vision to make quarterback Marcel Reed a true threat through the air started by bringing in transfer talent to give the Nashville native options downfield.
Critics and fans alike were raving about the arrival of wide receiver KC Concepcion from NC State and rightfully so, as the junior speedster has racked up four touchdowns in half as many games this season. The potential was already known; therefore, it partially overshadowed wide receiver Mario Craver's arrival at College Station.
Well, it's safe to say everyone in Aggieland is well aware now who Craver is after his back-to-back 100-yard receiving performances, and now, he's chasing A&M history. Should Craver have another 100-yard game against Notre Dame, he will tie the school record of three consecutive games set by Ryan Swope in 2012.
Downfield Threat
After a solid true freshman campaign at Mississippi State, Craver opted to enter the transfer portal to find a new home that would truly tap into his potential while staying competitive in the Southeastern Conference. Therefore, A&M was the top of his list, as a depleted wide receiver corps and talented quarterback meant he could hopefully find success quickly in offensive coordinator Collin Klein's system.
Success is an understatement. In his lone season with the Bulldogs, Craver boasted an admirable 368 yards receiving to go along with three touchdowns. In just two games with the Aggies, he has accrued 236 yards through the air and matched his touchdown numbers.
It's quite safe to say the true sophomore has found his place in a different shade of maroon and has become the deep threat of choice for the Aggies through the first two games. If Craver were to tie the school record of three consecutive 100-yard games, he would surely put A&M in position to seize victory in South Bend, Indiana.
The modern era of college football has changed the way offseason is taken on and has allowed players like Craver to easily find a place to show off their true potential and compete for championships.
The Aggies have gotten pretty lucky with their two hits in the wide receiver corps, and now armed with two great pass catchers, it's time for the Maroon and White to be tested against Notre Dame and perhaps have their signature win of the season.